Here is a list of locals participating in each event for this week's Drake Relays:
Boys
Discus (24 individuals) -- T.J. Dirth, sr., Wapello
Shot put (27 individuals) -- Alex Blizzard, sr., Bettendorf; Caden Wendt, jr., North Cedar
High jump (24 individuals) -- Braeden Hoyer, sr., Northeast; Trent Allard, jr., North Scott; Andrew Stewart, sr., Tipton
Long jump (24 individuals) -- Carter Bell, sr., Bettendorf; Kelvin Mukosa, sr., Bettendorf
100 (32 individuals) -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf; Ray Venditti, sr., Calamus-Wheatland
400 (16 individuals) -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf; Noah Yahn, so., Muscatine
800 (16 individuals) -- none
1600 (21 individuals) -- Kole Sommer, so., Pleasant Valley; Parker Huhn, sr., Pleasant Valley; Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley
3200 (21 individuals) -- Parker Huhn, sr., Pleasant Valley; Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley; Kole Sommer, so., Pleasant Valley
110 hurdles (32 individuals) -- Will Reemtsma, sr., Davenport Central; Sam Sturtzer, jr., Pleasant Valley; Austin McMichael, jr., West Liberty; Spencer Thomas, sr., North Scott
400 hurdles (16 individuals) -- Will Reemtsma, sr., Davenport Central; Ben Wilson, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ethan Clarke, sr., Bettendorf
400 relay (96 teams) -- Bettendorf; Bellevue; Davenport Assumption; North Scott; Central DeWitt; Davenport West; Clinton; Camanche; Northeast; Davenport North
800 relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf
1600 relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf; Muscatine; Clinton
3200 relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; West Liberty
Distance medley relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf; Calamus-Wheatland
Girls
Discus (24 individuals) -- Jamie Kofron, sr., Tipton; Shayla Oster, so., Bellevue
Shot put (27 individuals) -- Jamie Kofron, sr., Tipton; Claire Abbot, jr., Northeast; Kim Powell, jr., Clinton; Zanila Terrell, sr., Davenport North
High jump (31 individuals) -- Sara Hoskins, jr., Pleasant Valley
Long jump (25 individuals) -- Erin McQuillen, sr., Bettendorf; Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Morgan Ramirez, jr., Pleasant Valley; Lexie Williams, sr., Bettendorf; Harmony Creasy, so., Pleasant Valley; Macy Daufeldt, fr., West Liberty
100 (32 individuals) -- Ariana Hill, sr., Davenport North
400 (16 individuals) -- Carly King, sr., Davenport Assumption
800 (16 individuals) -- none
1500 (21 individuals) -- none
3000 (21 individuals) -- none
100 hurdles (32 individuals) -- Ellie Rickertsen, fr., Northeast; Kelly Proesch, so., North Cedar
400 hurdles (16 individuals) -- Ellie Rickertsen, fr., Northeast
400 relay (96 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Bettendorf; Pleasant Valley; North Scott; Central DeWitt; Northeast; Davenport North
800 relay (24 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
1600 relay (24 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; Davenport Assumption; Bettendorf
3200 relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley
Sprint medley relay (24 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley