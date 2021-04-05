 Skip to main content
Drake Relays primer: Leaders and cutoff times
Drake Relays primer: Leaders and cutoff times

Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson long jumps during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school last Thursday. Johnson is among the top long jump performers in the state through the early portion of the season.

After a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drake Relays are back this spring. The high school portion of the coed track and field meet will be contested in one day — Thursday, April 22.

High school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 to qualify.

Here is a look at each event and what area athletes are above the cutoff marks, with results that have been posted to Varsity Bound thru 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Boys

Discus

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24

Blue standard: 171-0

Current cutoff: 141-10

2019 cutoff: 153-6

State leader: Carter Allen, New London, 169-10

Locals in top 24: 8. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 156-2

Shot put

Time of event/qualifiers: 10 a.m./24

Blue standard: 57-0

Current cutoff: 47-7

2019 cutoff: 52-1 1/2

State leader: Braeden Edwards, WDM Valley, 54-2 1/2

Locals in top 24: 11. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 50-9 1/2

High jump

Time of event/qualifiers: 1 p.m./24

Blue standard: 6-7

Current cutoff: 6-0

2019 cutoff: 6-3 1/4

State leader: Cade Ungs, Monticello, 6-7

Locals in top 24: T22. Ethan Klemme, Bellevue, 6-0

Long jump

Time of event/qualifiers: 10 a.m./24

Blue standard: 22-4

Current cutoff: 21-1 3/4

2019 cutoff: 21-3 1/2

State leader: Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 23-5

Locals in top 24: 24. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 21-1 3/4

100

Time of event/qualifiers: 11:27 a.m./32

Blue standard: 10.80

Current cutoff: 11.45

2019 cutoff: 11.14

State leader: Carter Erickson, Indianola, 10.97

Locals in top 32: T6. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 11.12; T12. Jake Gustison, Wapello, 11.22; T30. Dane Howard, Davenport Central, 11.43; T32. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 11.45

400

Time of event/qualifiers: 12:02 p.m./16

Blue standard: 49.00

Current cutoff: 52.07

2019 cutoff: 50.73

State leader: Aaron Smith, Waukee, 49.37

Locals in top 16: 10. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 51.57

800

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:08 p.m./16

Blue standard: 1:56.30

Current cutoff: 2:02.53

2019 cutoff: 1:59.25

State leader: Nate Mueller, ADM, 1:58.67

Locals in top 16: 8. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:01.17; 10. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:01.75

1,600

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:33 p.m./21

Blue standard: 4:24.00

Current cutoff: 4:35.55

2019 cutoff: 4:28.99

State leader: Nate Mueller, ADM, 4:15.03

Locals in top 21: 10. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:30.51; 12. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.75

3,200

Time of event/qualifiers: 9:28 a.m./21

Blue standard: 9:35.00

Current cutoff: 9:54.58

2019 cutoff: 9:47.54

State leader: Jackson Heidesch, West Des Moines Dowling, 9:32.50

Locals in top 21: 9. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:42.97; 10. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 9:43.26; 12. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 9:47.03

110 hurdles

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:46 p.m./32

Blue standard: 14.60

Current cutoff: 15.90

2019 cutoff: 15.26

State leader: Drew Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 14.35

Locals in top 32: T15. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 15.55; 22. Will Kruse, North Scott, 15.69

400 hurdles

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:21 p.m./16

Blue standard: 54.50

Current cutoff: 58.41

2019 cutoff: 55.74

State leader: Bill Mukhtar, Waukee, 55.96

Locals in top 16: None

400 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 10:01 a.m. (prelims); 2:44 p.m. (final)/48

Blue standard: 43.40

Current cutoff: 46.05

2019 cutoff: 45.40 (that was for 96 qualifiers)

State leader: Southeast Polk, 42.26

Locals in top 48: 18. North Scott, 44.62; T22. Wapello, 44.94; 36. Bellevue, 45.59

800 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:18 p.m./24

Blue standard: 1:29.50

Current cutoff: 1:33.74

2019 cutoff: 1:32.05

State leader: Forest City, 1:27.47

Locals in top 24: 24. Muscatine, 1:33.74

1,600 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 3:07 p.m./24

Blue standard: 3:23.00

Current cutoff: 3:35.70

2019 cutoff: 3:29.30

State leader: Cedar Falls, 3:22.04

Locals in top 24: None

3,200 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 10:33 a.m./16

Blue standard: 8:05.00

Current cutoff: 8:33.07

2019 cutoff: 8:11.46

State leader: Cedar Falls, 7:55.04

Locals in top 16: 15. Bettendorf, 8:32.78; 16. North Scott, 8:33.07

Distance medley relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 11:37 a.m./24

Blue standard: 3:34.50

Current cutoff: 3:54.18

2019 cutoff: 3:39.95

State leader: ADM, 3:39.23

Locals in top 24: 22. Bellevue, 3:51.79

Shuttle hurdle relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 11:02 a.m./16

Blue standard: 59.70

Current cutoff: 1:05.66

2019 cutoff: 1:01.19

State leader: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 58.99

Locals in top 16: None

************************************

Girls

Discus

Time of event/qualifiers: 9:30 a.m./24

Blue standard: 136-0

Current cutoff: 109-10

2019 cutoff: 123-7

State leader: Sophia Dykstra, Oskaloosa, 142-5

Locals in top 24: 8. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 118-9; 18. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 114-0; 20. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 113-2; T24. Elizabeth Bierman, Tipton, 109-10

Shot put

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24

Blue standard: 42-0

Current cutoff: 36-7

2019 cutoff: 38-6

State leader: Kendal Clark, Humboldt, 42-10 1/2

Locals in top 24: 4. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 39-5 1/4; 23. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 36-8 1/2

High jump

Time of event/qualifiers: 9:30 a.m./24

Blue standard: 5-5

Current cutoff: 5-0

2019 cutoff: 5-2

State leader: Miracle Ailes, Keokuk, 5-8

Locals in top 24: T5. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-3; T9. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-2; T23. Payton Seberg, Assumption, 5-0; T23. Aubrie Pruess, North Cedar, 5-0; T23. Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast, 5-0

Long jump

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24

Blue standard: 17-10

Current cutoff: 16-2

2019 cutoff: 17-1 1/2

State leader: Kylee Sallee, Hudson, 17-9 1/2

Locals in top 24: 3. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 17-1 1/4; T7. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 16-7

100

Time of event/qualifiers: 11:17 a.m./32

Blue standard: 12.30

Current cutoff: 13.27

2019 cutoff: 12.84

State leader: Claire Farrell, Norwalk, 12.29

Locals in top 32: T6. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.73; T6. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 12.73; 14. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 12.96; T15. Avery Horner, Bettendorf, 12.97; T19. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.09; 32. Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley, 13.27

400

Time of event/qualifiers: 11:56 a.m./16

Blue standard: 58.00

Current cutoff: 1:02.00

2019 cutoff: 59.78

State leader: Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 58.64

Locals in top 16: 1. Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 58.64; T12. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 1:01.21

800

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:01 p.m./16

Blue standard: 2:16.00

Current cutoff: 2:25.59

2019 cutoff: 2:19.95

State leader: Kathryn Vortherms, Ankeny Centennial, 2:17.30

Locals in top 16: 6. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:21.41

1,500

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:27 p.m./21

Blue standard: 4:47.00

Current cutoff: 5:03.23

2019 cutoff: 4:55.82

State leader: Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 4:46.74

Locals in top 21: 14. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 4:59.10; 16. Lydia Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 5:00.94

3,000

Time of event/qualifiers: 9:13 a.m./21

Blue standard: 10:30.00

Current cutoff: 11:04.52

2019 cutoff: 10:35.55

State leader: Shewaye Johnson, Ballard, 9:52.06

Locals in top 21: 13. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 10:48.33

100 hurdles

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:31 p.m./32

Blue standard: 15.10

Current cutoff: 17.20

2019 cutoff: 15.85

State leader: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee, 14.76

Locals in top 32: 4. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.31; T22. Ava Kwak, Pleasant Valley, 16.90; 24. Grace Graham, North Scott, 16.92; 26. McKenzie Borden, Bettendorf, 17.00

400 hurdles

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:14 p.m./16

Blue standard: 1:05.50

Current cutoff: 1:11.01

2019 cutoff: 1:07.70

State leader: Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk, 1:05.68

Locals in top 16: 6. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:07.71; 15. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 1:10.71

400 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 9:43 a.m. (prelims); 2:39 p.m. (final)/48

Blue standard: 50.40

Current cutoff: 54.09

2019 cutoff: 53.13 (that was for 96 qualifiers)

State leader: Pella, 49.90

Locals in top 48: 12. North Scott, 51.59; 14. Northeast, 51.97; 16. Bettendorf, 52.03; 43. Bellevue, 53.83

800 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:05 p.m./24

Blue standard: 1:44.20

Current cutoff: 1:51.37

2019 cutoff: 1:48.25

State leader: Ames, 1:43.89

Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 1:49.32; 15. Assumption, 1:49.75; 22. North Scott, 1:50.52

1,600 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 2:49 p.m./24

Blue standard: 4:03.00

Current cutoff: 4:21.00

2019 cutoff: 4:10.39

State leader: Ames, 3:58.05

Locals in top 24: 2. Assumption, 4:02.84; 7. Bettendorf, 4:11.76

3,200 relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 10:19 a.m./16

Blue standard: 9:36.00

Current cutoff: 10:19.35

2019 cutoff: 9:48.84

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:33.61

Locals in top 16: 13. Bettendorf, 10:14.32; 16. Assumption, 10:19.35

Sprint medley relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 9 a.m./24

Blue standard: 1:49.00

Current cutoff: 1:56.45

2019 cutoff: 1:52.39

State leader: Dubuque Wahlert, 1:49.63

Locals in top 24: 5. Assumption, 1:52.59; 17. Bettendorf, 1:54.80; 18. North Scott, 1:55.19

Shuttle hurdle relay

Time of event/qualifiers: 10:47 a.m./16

Blue standard: 1:06.00

Current cutoff: 1:12.07

2019 cutoff: 1:09.26

State leader: Waukee, 1:02.92

Locals in top 16: None

