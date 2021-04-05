Drake Relays primer: Leaders and cutoff times

After a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drake Relays are back this spring. The high school portion of the coed track and field meet will be contested in one day — Thursday, April 22.

High school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 to qualify.

Here is a look at each event and what area athletes are above the cutoff marks, with results that have been posted to Varsity Bound thru 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Boys

Discus

Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24

Blue standard: 171-0

Current cutoff: 141-10

2019 cutoff: 153-6

State leader: Carter Allen, New London, 169-10

Locals in top 24: 8. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 156-2

Shot put

Time of event/qualifiers: 10 a.m./24

Blue standard: 57-0