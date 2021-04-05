Drake Relays primer: Leaders and cutoff times

After a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drake Relays are back this spring. The high school portion of the coed track and field meet will be contested in one day — Thursday, April 22.
High school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 to qualify.
Here is a look at each event and what area athletes are above the cutoff marks, with results that have been posted to Varsity Bound thru 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Boys
Discus
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24
Blue standard: 171-0
Current cutoff: 141-10
2019 cutoff: 153-6
State leader: Carter Allen, New London, 169-10
Locals in top 24: 8. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 156-2
Shot put
Time of event/qualifiers: 10 a.m./24
Blue standard: 57-0
Current cutoff: 47-7
2019 cutoff: 52-1 1/2
State leader: Braeden Edwards, WDM Valley, 54-2 1/2
Locals in top 24: 11. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 50-9 1/2
High jump
Time of event/qualifiers: 1 p.m./24
Blue standard: 6-7
Current cutoff: 6-0
2019 cutoff: 6-3 1/4
State leader: Cade Ungs, Monticello, 6-7
Locals in top 24: T22. Ethan Klemme, Bellevue, 6-0
Long jump
Time of event/qualifiers: 10 a.m./24
Blue standard: 22-4
Current cutoff: 21-1 3/4
2019 cutoff: 21-3 1/2
State leader: Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 23-5
Locals in top 24: 24. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 21-1 3/4
100
Time of event/qualifiers: 11:27 a.m./32
Blue standard: 10.80
Current cutoff: 11.45
2019 cutoff: 11.14
State leader: Carter Erickson, Indianola, 10.97
Locals in top 32: T6. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 11.12; T12. Jake Gustison, Wapello, 11.22; T30. Dane Howard, Davenport Central, 11.43; T32. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 11.45
400
Time of event/qualifiers: 12:02 p.m./16
Blue standard: 49.00
Current cutoff: 52.07
2019 cutoff: 50.73
State leader: Aaron Smith, Waukee, 49.37
Locals in top 16: 10. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 51.57
800
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:08 p.m./16
Blue standard: 1:56.30
Current cutoff: 2:02.53
2019 cutoff: 1:59.25
State leader: Nate Mueller, ADM, 1:58.67
Locals in top 16: 8. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:01.17; 10. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:01.75
1,600
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:33 p.m./21
Blue standard: 4:24.00
Current cutoff: 4:35.55
2019 cutoff: 4:28.99
State leader: Nate Mueller, ADM, 4:15.03
Locals in top 21: 10. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:30.51; 12. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.75
3,200
Time of event/qualifiers: 9:28 a.m./21
Blue standard: 9:35.00
Current cutoff: 9:54.58
2019 cutoff: 9:47.54
State leader: Jackson Heidesch, West Des Moines Dowling, 9:32.50
Locals in top 21: 9. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:42.97; 10. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 9:43.26; 12. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 9:47.03
110 hurdles
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:46 p.m./32
Blue standard: 14.60
Current cutoff: 15.90
2019 cutoff: 15.26
State leader: Drew Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 14.35
Locals in top 32: T15. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 15.55; 22. Will Kruse, North Scott, 15.69
400 hurdles
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:21 p.m./16
Blue standard: 54.50
Current cutoff: 58.41
2019 cutoff: 55.74
State leader: Bill Mukhtar, Waukee, 55.96
Locals in top 16: None
400 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 10:01 a.m. (prelims); 2:44 p.m. (final)/48
Blue standard: 43.40
Current cutoff: 46.05
2019 cutoff: 45.40 (that was for 96 qualifiers)
State leader: Southeast Polk, 42.26
Locals in top 48: 18. North Scott, 44.62; T22. Wapello, 44.94; 36. Bellevue, 45.59
800 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:18 p.m./24
Blue standard: 1:29.50
Current cutoff: 1:33.74
2019 cutoff: 1:32.05
State leader: Forest City, 1:27.47
Locals in top 24: 24. Muscatine, 1:33.74
1,600 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 3:07 p.m./24
Blue standard: 3:23.00
Current cutoff: 3:35.70
2019 cutoff: 3:29.30
State leader: Cedar Falls, 3:22.04
Locals in top 24: None
3,200 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 10:33 a.m./16
Blue standard: 8:05.00
Current cutoff: 8:33.07
2019 cutoff: 8:11.46
State leader: Cedar Falls, 7:55.04
Locals in top 16: 15. Bettendorf, 8:32.78; 16. North Scott, 8:33.07
Distance medley relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 11:37 a.m./24
Blue standard: 3:34.50
Current cutoff: 3:54.18
2019 cutoff: 3:39.95
State leader: ADM, 3:39.23
Locals in top 24: 22. Bellevue, 3:51.79
Shuttle hurdle relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 11:02 a.m./16
Blue standard: 59.70
Current cutoff: 1:05.66
2019 cutoff: 1:01.19
State leader: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 58.99
Locals in top 16: None
************************************
Girls
Discus
Time of event/qualifiers: 9:30 a.m./24
Blue standard: 136-0
Current cutoff: 109-10
2019 cutoff: 123-7
State leader: Sophia Dykstra, Oskaloosa, 142-5
Locals in top 24: 8. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 118-9; 18. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 114-0; 20. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 113-2; T24. Elizabeth Bierman, Tipton, 109-10
Shot put
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24
Blue standard: 42-0
Current cutoff: 36-7
2019 cutoff: 38-6
State leader: Kendal Clark, Humboldt, 42-10 1/2
Locals in top 24: 4. Riley Vice, Pleasant Valley, 39-5 1/4; 23. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 36-8 1/2
High jump
Time of event/qualifiers: 9:30 a.m./24
Blue standard: 5-5
Current cutoff: 5-0
2019 cutoff: 5-2
State leader: Miracle Ailes, Keokuk, 5-8
Locals in top 24: T5. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-3; T9. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-2; T23. Payton Seberg, Assumption, 5-0; T23. Aubrie Pruess, North Cedar, 5-0; T23. Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast, 5-0
Long jump
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:30 p.m./24
Blue standard: 17-10
Current cutoff: 16-2
2019 cutoff: 17-1 1/2
State leader: Kylee Sallee, Hudson, 17-9 1/2
Locals in top 24: 3. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 17-1 1/4; T7. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 16-7
100
Time of event/qualifiers: 11:17 a.m./32
Blue standard: 12.30
Current cutoff: 13.27
2019 cutoff: 12.84
State leader: Claire Farrell, Norwalk, 12.29
Locals in top 32: T6. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.73; T6. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 12.73; 14. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 12.96; T15. Avery Horner, Bettendorf, 12.97; T19. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.09; 32. Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley, 13.27
400
Time of event/qualifiers: 11:56 a.m./16
Blue standard: 58.00
Current cutoff: 1:02.00
2019 cutoff: 59.78
State leader: Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 58.64
Locals in top 16: 1. Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 58.64; T12. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 1:01.21
800
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:01 p.m./16
Blue standard: 2:16.00
Current cutoff: 2:25.59
2019 cutoff: 2:19.95
State leader: Kathryn Vortherms, Ankeny Centennial, 2:17.30
Locals in top 16: 6. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:21.41
1,500
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:27 p.m./21
Blue standard: 4:47.00
Current cutoff: 5:03.23
2019 cutoff: 4:55.82
State leader: Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 4:46.74
Locals in top 21: 14. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 4:59.10; 16. Lydia Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 5:00.94
3,000
Time of event/qualifiers: 9:13 a.m./21
Blue standard: 10:30.00
Current cutoff: 11:04.52
2019 cutoff: 10:35.55
State leader: Shewaye Johnson, Ballard, 9:52.06
Locals in top 21: 13. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 10:48.33
100 hurdles
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:31 p.m./32
Blue standard: 15.10
Current cutoff: 17.20
2019 cutoff: 15.85
State leader: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee, 14.76
Locals in top 32: 4. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.31; T22. Ava Kwak, Pleasant Valley, 16.90; 24. Grace Graham, North Scott, 16.92; 26. McKenzie Borden, Bettendorf, 17.00
400 hurdles
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:14 p.m./16
Blue standard: 1:05.50
Current cutoff: 1:11.01
2019 cutoff: 1:07.70
State leader: Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk, 1:05.68
Locals in top 16: 6. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:07.71; 15. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 1:10.71
400 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 9:43 a.m. (prelims); 2:39 p.m. (final)/48
Blue standard: 50.40
Current cutoff: 54.09
2019 cutoff: 53.13 (that was for 96 qualifiers)
State leader: Pella, 49.90
Locals in top 48: 12. North Scott, 51.59; 14. Northeast, 51.97; 16. Bettendorf, 52.03; 43. Bellevue, 53.83
800 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 1:05 p.m./24
Blue standard: 1:44.20
Current cutoff: 1:51.37
2019 cutoff: 1:48.25
State leader: Ames, 1:43.89
Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 1:49.32; 15. Assumption, 1:49.75; 22. North Scott, 1:50.52
1,600 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 2:49 p.m./24
Blue standard: 4:03.00
Current cutoff: 4:21.00
2019 cutoff: 4:10.39
State leader: Ames, 3:58.05
Locals in top 24: 2. Assumption, 4:02.84; 7. Bettendorf, 4:11.76
3,200 relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 10:19 a.m./16
Blue standard: 9:36.00
Current cutoff: 10:19.35
2019 cutoff: 9:48.84
State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:33.61
Locals in top 16: 13. Bettendorf, 10:14.32; 16. Assumption, 10:19.35
Sprint medley relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 9 a.m./24
Blue standard: 1:49.00
Current cutoff: 1:56.45
2019 cutoff: 1:52.39
State leader: Dubuque Wahlert, 1:49.63
Locals in top 24: 5. Assumption, 1:52.59; 17. Bettendorf, 1:54.80; 18. North Scott, 1:55.19
Shuttle hurdle relay
Time of event/qualifiers: 10:47 a.m./16
Blue standard: 1:06.00
Current cutoff: 1:12.07
2019 cutoff: 1:09.26
State leader: Waukee, 1:02.92
Locals in top 16: None