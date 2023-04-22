The 113th annual Drake Relays will take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Here is a list of locals who have qualified in the high school division:
Girls
100 (32 entries) — 12. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 12.53; 14. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 12.54; 20. Paige Holst (Northeast), 12.62; 23. Taylor Wing (Maquoketa), 12.63
400 (16 entries) — 10. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 58.58; 16. Annika Kotula (Assumption), 59.55
800 (16 entries) — 4. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 2:15.88; 7. Grace Boleyn (Pleasant Valley), 2:16.61
1,500 (21 entries) — 5. Grace Boleyn (Pleasant Valley), 4:46.54; 7. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 4:47.98; 20. Emily See (Bettendorf), 4:57.76
Elite 1,500 (9 entries) — Lydia Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 4:41.58
3,000 (21 entries) — 5. Lydia Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 10:14.03
100 hurdles (32 entries) — 15. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 15.50; 20. Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 15.61; 22. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.66
400 hurdles (16 entries) — 8. Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 1:05.50
400 relay (96 entries) — 16. Pleasant Valley, 50.37; 23. Clinton, 50.79; 28. Bettendorf, 50.93; 29. North Scott, 50.94; 37. Maquoketa, 51.12; 43. Camanche, 51.27; 77. Davenport Central, 52.01; 80. Northeast, 52.14; 90. Assumption, 52.29
800 relay (24 entries) — 23. Maquoketa, 1:47.60
1,600 relay (24 entries) — 19. Pleasant Valley, 4:07.18; 24. Bettendorf, 4:09.79
3,200 relay (16 entries) — 5. Pleasant Valley, 9:35.40; 12. Bettendorf, 9:41.62
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 entries) — 14. Pleasant Valley, 1:07.71
Sprint medley relay (24 entries) — 4. Bettendorf, 1:49.07; 16. Calamus-Wheatland, 1:51.17; 23. Pleasant Valley, 1:51.89
High jump (28 entries) — 8. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 5-6; 21. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-3 1/2
Long jump (24 entries) — none
Discus (24 entries) — 1. Reese Goodlet (Pleasant Valley), 142-8; 18. Gabriella Ragins (Pleasant Valley), 121-8
Shot put (24 entries) — 1. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 42-11; 22. Mackenzie Fah (Pleasant Valley), 38-4 1/4
Boys
100 (32 entries) — 14. Colton Voss (North Scott), 10.91; 16. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 10.94; 20. Angelo Jackson (Assumption), 10.99; 25. Talib Bird (Northeast), 11.02
400 (16 entries) — 13. Zach VanWychen (Bettendorf), 49.80
800 (16 entries) — none
1,600 (21 entries) — 8. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 4:21.23
3,200 (22 entries) — 14. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 9:27.58
110 hurdles (32 entries) — 10. Makhi Wilson (Pleasant Valley), 14.79; 14. Triston Miller (Columbus), 14.89; 19. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 15.06; 27. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 15.20; 30. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 15.23
400 hurdles (16 entries) — 10. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 54.81
400 relay (96 entries) — 5. North Scott, 42.87; 13. Columbus, 43.05; 21. Assumption, 43.37; 23. Pleasant Valley, 43.39; 49. Central DeWitt, 44.00; 57. Camanche, 44.21; 64. Clinton, 44.28; 69. Davenport North, 44.38; 73. Northeast, 44.47; 78. Maquoketa, 44.52; 89. Davenport Central, 44.68
800 relay (24 entries) — 14. North Scott, 1:30.33; 15. Assumption, 1:30.42; 18. Central DeWitt, 1:30.56; 24. Davenport North, 1:30.63
1,600 relay (24 entries) — 8. Central DeWitt, 3:24.63; 20. Assumption, 3:27.89
3,200 relay (16 entries) — 6. Pleasant Valley, 8:04.38
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 entries) — 2. Pleasant Valley, 58.97
Distance medley relay (24 entries) — 15. Pleasant Valley, 3:36.18; 18. North Scott, 3:36.64
High jump (29 entries) — 7. Tyson Seeser (Camanche), 6-7; 10. Triston Miller (Columbus), 6-6 1/2; 16. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 6-6
Long jump (24 entries) — 17. Harrison Fierce (Pleasant Valley), 22-1
Discus (25 entries) — 4. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 182-5; 5. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 179-9; 13. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 167-8
Shot put (26 entries) — 1. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 64-0 1/2