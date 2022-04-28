Drake Relays: Recker betters own school mark to place fourth in discus

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker has not been too pleased with his performance in the discus ring during the first half of the track & field season.

The adrenaline and excitement of throwing outside Drake Stadium brought out the best in the Muscatine High School senior Thursday afternoon.

Recker bettered his own school record twice, including a heave of 178 feet, to place fourth at the Drake Relays.

“This is one of, if not the biggest meet of the year,” Recker said. “Being in the ring here gets the blood flowing.”

The Yale University track & field commit unleashed a throw of 177-8 on his first throw of the competition. After a pair of scratches, he upped that with a toss of 178. He set the Muscatine school mark a year ago at 177-1.

“Definitely happy about that PR,” Recker said. “I was hoping for a bit more today, but so were a lot of guys. It was a nice opportunity to come in here and compete.”

University of Iowa recruit Walker Whalen, who registered a throw of 202-10 earlier this season, won the competition at 191-5. He had three marks better than 189 feet. Linn-Mar's McKade Jelinek was second at 181-1.

Recker placed seventh in the discus here a year ago at 161-5 and then came back a month later to earn Class 4A state runner-up honors.

He hopes to duplicate that next month.

“This definitely boosts my confidence,” Recker said. “I know what I need to work on in the next couple of weeks to get my technique to where it needs to be before state.”

Recker had a couple of his tosses drift to the left.

“Whenever I throw down the right side, it always goes far,” he said. “That’s what I need to work on. A lot of my throws were falling out of bounds to the left, so that’s going to be my main focus.”

In the 3,200, Dallas Center-Grimes senior Aidan Ramsey and Iowa City High junior Ford Washburn broke nine minutes to finish 1-2. Ramsey crossed in 8:58.27 and Washburn in 8:59.60, the fourth and sixth fastest times in Iowa history.

Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey took 12th in a personal-best time of 9:17.67, almost eight seconds faster than he ran at Iowa City High's Forwald-Coleman Relays last Thursday.

"It tells me I've always got something better in me," Mumey said. "I told my coaches 9:18 was my goal, so I was really happy with the time."

Mumey went out in 4:39 in the first mile and was in 19th place. He gradually worked his way up before a 65-second split on the final 400 meters.

"That was a fast pace," he said. "We went out through the mile a little faster than I thought we would.

"This is probably two of the top five classes ever in Iowa distance running. It is awesome, and the state is going to keep getting more recognition. Distance running is just going to keep growing."

Southeast Polk junior Abu Sama prevailed in the long jump with a leap of 23-11.

North Scott sophomore Zach McMillian was 11th in the discus with a toss of 161-8. Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel was 13th at 160-7. It took 167-4 to be in the top nine and reach the finals.

