Drake Relays: Rickertsen, Assumption relay pocket top-three finishes

DES MOINES — Ellie Rickertsen did not record a qualifying time in the 400 hurdles that was good enough to be in the final section of the Drake Relays.

It did not faze the Northeast High School senior one bit.

Rickertsen clocked in at 64.39 seconds to claim the first section and took second overall in a field of 16 competitors Saturday afternoon at a windy and overcast Drake Stadium.

“That is definitely encouraging going into state that I can run a 64 in this type of weather,” Rickertsen said. “Hopefully, state is better. If not, I’ll go at it with everything like I did today.”

Waukee Northwest senior Mackenzie Carney, an Iowa State signee, capped a perfect weekend with the victory in 62.87. Carney also won the 100 hurdles, anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay and ran a leg on the first-place 800 relay.

Rickertsen, meanwhile, left here very upbeat. She was third in the 100 hurdles Friday and then recorded a season-best time in the 400 hurdles out of the slower heat.

“There was a point to prove,” she said. “Sometimes it is almost better to have a good lane in the slower heat than being in Lane 8 in the faster heat.

"It is all glory to God in how it worked out.”

She’ll seek to defend her Class 2A state titles in the two individual hurdle races in three weeks.

“I can definitely tell I was tired, but pushing through that, the weather and the long weekend we had, it was definitely encouraging,” Rickertsen said.

Davenport Assumption wasn’t among the top 20 seeds in the 400 relay coming into the Relays. The Knights left with a third-place finish.

Alaina McConnell, Bella Motley, Annika Kotula and Kelly Grobstich recorded a finals time of 49.42 seconds, almost a second and a half faster than what Assumption ran to qualify for Drake on April 9.

“I think it shows we’re always ready to improve,” Grobstich said. “We want to get better every single time we run. It feels really good.”

McConnell and Motley are seniors and Kotula is a junior. Grobstich, just a freshman, has not been rattled being in the anchor role.

“It is my favorite position,” she said. “It is very intense in the end because everybody is coming down at the same time.”

That 400 relay, coupled with a fourth-place finish in Friday’s 800 relay, has the Knights feeling upbeat going into the championship portion of the season.

Grobstich has high hopes for those relays at the 3A state meet next month.

“With how much we’ve improved here in the past few days, we can definitely go for the state championship,” she said.

Pleasant Valley’s 3,200 relay of Grace Boleyn, Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad and Josie Case ran a season-best time of 9:30.46 to place fourth. Boleyn went out in 2:18 and Sommer followed in 2:20 to put the Spartans in the lead.

“I’m so pleased with our placement,” Sommer said. “We just gave it our all and we all ran amazing.”

It was a six-second season best for the Spartans, who finished behind Dubuque Hempstead (9:22.28), Cedar Rapids Prairie (9:28.13) and Solon (9:28.61).

“This is just a huge confidence builder because it really shows us what we can do and what we’re capable of doing in the future,” Case said.

Boleyn was encouraged with the time given three of the four girls already had run races this weekend.

“We figured as long as we gave it everything on every single leg, that’s all that matters,” Boleyn said. “You just want to finish the race with no regrets and I think we definitely did that today.”

Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines set her second school record of the weekend.

After placing ninth in the 3,000 Thursday, she matched that placement in the 1,500 in 4:48.39. It broke Michelle Lahann’s mark of 4:48.73 set in 1999.

She did so despite getting stepped on early in the race and running with half of her shoe off.

“This competition will better me no matter how much I like my results,” Steines said. “I’m super excited for state. It will be more of my regular competition and I’ll have a bunch of teammates there with me.”

