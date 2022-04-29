Drake Relays: Rickertsen runs to third in 100 hurdles

DES MOINES — Ellie Rickertsen was in position to pull off a colossal victory Friday morning. One slight mishap prevented it.

The Northeast High School senior regrouped after clipping a hurdle to collect third place in the 100-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays behind the Waukee Northwest duo of Mackenzie Carney and Natalie Harris.

“It definitely cost me,” Rickertsen said after finishing in 14.97 seconds. “I could definitely see both of the girls push by, but that stuff happens. It is part of it.

“I finished through and take it as preparation for the upcoming meets and state.”

Rickertsen ran the best preliminary time in steady rain Friday morning at 15.18 seconds. It placed her in Lane 4 for the final about 2 ½ hours later, with Carney on her left and Harris on her right.

“It was definitely awesome running against them,” Rickertsen said. “I don’t see that pace very often and they definitely run at a higher level. It was fun to see how we compare.”

Carney repeated as Relays champion in 14.43 seconds and Harris was second in 14.60.

Rickertsen, a University of Iowa signee, was not too disappointed afterward.

“I take that one and put it behind me like I do every other race,” said Rickertsen who has the 400 relay and 400 hurdles Saturday. “You start fresh every time because you never know what can happen.

“It is awesome to be (top three), a good spot to be at right now. I’m definitely looking at higher and better things. We’re excited to see where I can go.”

Assumption arguably pulled off the most pleasant surprise of the day among Quad-Cities participants.

Competing in the first of three sections in the 800 relay, Assumption ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 44.99 seconds to claim the heat and finish fourth overall.

Alaina McConnell, Bella Motley, Annika Kotula and Morgan Jennings comprised the relay, which dropped more than 1.4 seconds off their qualifying time from April 9.

“We were really happy with that,” Jennings said. “Going in, our coach just told us we’re racing against the clock.

“We haven’t run our ‘A’ team much in that event, so we wanted to show what we can do. We were disappointed with our seed time, so we wanted to show we deserved to be here.”

Waukee Northwest cruised to the win in 1:42.18, followed by ADM (1:43.62) and Ames (1:44.60).

Assumption was 10th place earlier in the day in the sprint medley relay with the same quartet.

“We were all really nervous before the sprint medley,” Jennings said. “It was the first race at Drake. After we got the nervous out, we were confident and excited going in for the 4x2.”

Bettendorf’s Avery Horner, an Iowa State soccer signee, made the final and then finished seventh in the open 100 in 12.98 seconds. Horner ran 12.74 in the prelims.

Horner also anchored the Bulldogs’ ninth place 800 relay, which included Amanda Scott, Tessa Teagarden and Maya Williams.

“We had a brand new team,” Horner said. “It is exciting to run with new people, and I thought we ran well. I’m just happy our handoffs worked with a new group.

“This definitely pushes you, especially when you know the girls that are really fast are going somewhere for track in college.”

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt made the finals of the 100 hurdles and placed eighth. She came in seeded outside the top 15.

“It was definitely a surprise to me,” Daufeldt said. “It meant a lot to be in the finals and a chance at a medal. The final didn’t go as well as I wanted it, but it was great to be in it.”

Daufeldt ran 15.73 in the prelims and 15.84 in the final. She has made steady improvement in the 100 hurdles all spring.

“We’ve really been working with my form,” she said. “It has never been good, but I was fast enough to just wing it. We’ve been working on it really hard this year and it has come a long way.”

Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn ran her second personal best of the weekend. After a new lifetime best in the 3,000, the freshman was 10th in the 800 in 2:15.31, more than two seconds better than her previous season best.

“To finally make that and run two seconds faster is a confidence booster for me,” Boleyn said. “I was on the bubble for qualifying for Drake, so I wanted to take this opportunity and make the most of it.”

Boleyn said she has been battling some muscle knots in her hips this outdoor season. It has required her to stay further back than she would like at the start of her races.

“It impacts my sprinting mechanics a lot,” she said. “As I get more speed back, I’ll go out faster and harder. Things are definitely starting to click and seconds are starting to fall of my times.

“I’m really excited what I can do at max capacity for training.”

