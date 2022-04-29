Drake Relays: Skarich breaks own school record, takes bronze in high jump

DES MOINES — Sam Skarich hit the bar and feared the worst.

“Oh no, it is going to fall,” the North Scott High School senior thought.

An oh-no feeling turned into a big sigh of relief.

On his final attempt at 6 feet, 9 inches, Skarich clipped the bar and it wobbled for several seconds. However, it never came off the standard as he finished third place Friday morning in the high jump at the Drake Relays.

He bettered his own school record and earned his first medal at the Relays.

“It is pretty special to do it at Drake,” he said.

As the bar jiggled, Skarich had a nervous feeling in the pit of his stomach.

“I look up, it is wobbling and staying on,” he said. “I was like, ‘Thank goodness.’”

North Polk’s Jack Noble outlasted Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler for the title as the event was moved indoors to the Drake Fieldhouse because of inclement weather. Like Skarich, they both cleared 6-9 but had one fewer miss.

Skarich was perfect through the first four heights — 6-1, 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7. He nearly cleared 6-9 on his second attempt. The third time was the charm, an inch better than his previous best.

“This is the best in the state and not a lot of people can do this,” Skarich said. “It is pretty special for me to come out third.

“This gives me all the confidence in the world. I know I can clear (6-9) now. It is only up from here.”

Skarich, in just his second season of high jumping, was among the final qualifiers in the event at the Drake Relays last year. He had a sub-par performance at the state meet. This was a bit of redemption.

And his name will be in the school record books for the foreseeable future.

“It is cool to have a legacy here, always to be able to look back on it and show people that I was able to do this,” Skarich said.

Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija, in his first year of running open 400s since seventh grade, ran a personal-best 49.84 seconds to place fourth out of the first of two sections.

In Lane 5, Curcija used an explosive start to seize control and hung on through the final straightaway to win his heat.

“I just died in the last 70 meters,” he said. “I just couldn’t hold it, but I went out as fast as I could. I liked what I did around the 200-300 curve. It just hit me with that slight head wind.”

Ankeny’s Tyrese Miller, who won the 100 earlier in the day, pulled off the victory in 47.91 seconds. Spirit Lake’s Qai Hussey and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds were next at 48.56 and 49.72, respectively.

Curcija was running mostly 800s last season. He has run only a couple open 400s this season. He's improved each time.

“I don’t even know how to block start,” Curcija said. “I’m out there standing when the rest of the field is down in blocks. It is kind of weird to have to get up to speed while standing.

“It definitely gives me some confidence knowing that I’m the fourth fastest in the state right now. I know how much faster I have to be to get on the podium or win at state in the 400. Ultimately, that’s my goal.”

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker and Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel made the finals and finished among the top eight in the shot put. Recker was sixth with a heave of 52-9 and Kessel took seventh at 52-2 ½.

It was the second medal of the weekend for Recker who was fourth in Thursday’s discus.

“I’m happy to place and go home with a medal,” Recker said.

Recker threw 52-9 on his last attempt in the prelims. He had two throws near or just over 52 feet in the finals. It still is more than four feet off where Recker was throwing early in the season.

“It is a number I’m trying to get back to,” he said. “There is a little hitch with my technique right now. I’m real hopeful I’ll figure it out soon and in time for state.”

Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin was 10th in the high jump. Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers just missed the finals in the 100, taking 11th in 11.27 seconds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.