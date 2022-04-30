Drake Relays: Spartans claim title in shuttle hurdle relay

DES MOINES — They described it as amazing, unreal and an absolute dream.

Just a year ago, the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ shuttle hurdle relay team was nothing exceptional. It did not qualify for the Drake Relays or reach the finals at the Class 4A state meet. It did not have the best time in the Mississippi Athletic Conference or one of the top 30 across the state.

In about 11 months, the same quartet has gone from ordinary to elite.

PV’s Max Doran, Grant Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson captured the program’s first Drake Relays shuttle hurdle relay crown Saturday morning with a time of 59.72 seconds at Drake Stadium.

“This is the first step,” Wilson said. “The next goal is to win state.”

The Spartans posted a sub-minute time despite less than optimal weather and not a clean run. Zietlow fell after hitting the final hurdle on the third leg and his momentum carried him to the finish line.

“I got lucky,” Zietlow said. “I fell and rolled into the finish line basically. Makhi was able to catch that guy, and it was great to see my teammates be able to do that.”

Wilson clipped a hurdle or two in his run to the finish line but still crossed a little more than a half-second in front of 110-high hurdle champion Jack Latham of Spirit Lake.

Elation ensued.

It was the first Drake championship flag for the Spartans since Karson Sommer won the 3,200 in 2016.

“We had to get a lead,” Doran said. “I felt like I got out really well, helped my teammates get the lead we wanted.”

“Just seeing us in the lead gave us confidence,” Zietlow said.

The Spartans have shaved more than 2 ½ seconds off their best time from a year ago.

“We’ve all put in a lot of work, even in the weight room getting stronger and faster,” Zietlow said. “It has really shown this week.”

Wilson was the missing piece.

After undergoing shoulder surgery for a football injury this offseason, Wilson returned to the track for the first time a couple of weeks ago at the Gateway Classic in Clinton.

The Spartans ran 1:01.08 there and then came back a little more than a week later to run the state’s best time of the year at the Forwald-Coleman Relays in Iowa City at 59.48.

“Once I got back, that chemistry just clicked,” Wilson said.

PV ran a minute flat in the preliminaries Saturday morning. About three hours later, the Spartans came back and bettered that time with temperatures in the low 50s and nicking several hurdles.

"I feel at state we're definitely going to be a lot faster," Zietlow said. "I fell, there was wind and a lot of factors."

It was the first Drake Relays title for the Spartans in any hurdles event.

“It wasn’t beautiful,” Necker said, “We all went out fast. If Daniel didn’t fall, I think we would have PRed by a good amount. It is crazy how smooth we looked and how far we’ve come from last year. We’ve put it all together during the offseason.

“We’ll definitely soak this in over the weekend and then Monday we’re back at it. We want to win both (Drake and state). To do that, we’ve got to get better.”

The other winners from Saturday were Southeast Polk (400 relay), Mason City (1,600 relay) and Sioux City North (3,200 relay) along with Lisbon’s Kole Becker in the 400 hurdles and Dallas Center-Grimes’ Aidan Ramsey in the 1,600.

North Scott’s 400 relay just missed qualifying for the final. The Lancers were 11th among the 96 participants, finishing in 43.50 seconds with Colton Voss, Miles Robertson, Dane Treiber and Payton Kruse.

