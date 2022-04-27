Drake Relays storylines: PV shuttle hurdle relay aims for a white flag

After COVID-19 canceled the Drake Relays in 2020 and last year’s event was held with limited spectators, “America’s Athletic Classic” is back in full swing this weekend. The high school portion of the meet is back to a three-day extravaganza and fans will again be filling Drake Stadium.

The high school action begins with field events Thursday afternoon and concludes with the 1,600 relay late Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few things to track:

Local favorite for a white flag?

The champion of each event at the Drake Relays is presented a white flag. Of the 34 high school events contested this weekend — 17 for each gender — the Quad-Cities boasts the top seed in just one.

The Pleasant Valley boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, comprised of Max Doran, Grant Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson, clocked in at 59.48 seconds last Thursday at the Forwald-Coleman Relays in Iowa City. It is the only sub-minute performance recorded in the state this season. The Spartans were not a Relays qualifier in the shuttle hurdle a year ago.

Among the other top seeds are Muscatine’s Nolan Recker (discus, shot put), North Scott’s Sam Skarich (high jump) and Sydney Skarich (high jump) and Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen (100 hurdles) along with the Bettendorf girls 800 relay and PV’s girls 3,200 relay.

Busy weekend

Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn is expected to compete in the maximum four events this weekend. Boleyn is entered in the 3,000 Thursday, will run the open 800 on Friday and follow with a leg on the 3,200 relay and open 1,500 Saturday.

Her best chance for medals appear to be in the 1,500 and 3,200 relay. She is seeded seventh in the 1,500 after running a season-best 4:46 at Iowa City High last Thursday. The 3,200 relay, which also includes Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad and Josie Case, ran 9:36 last week — the fourth fastest prep time recorded in the state this year.

Boleyn is seeded 15th in the 800 at 2:18.79, but is less than two seconds off the state’s third-best time.

Small-school success

In most instances, Class 4A and 3A schools produce the most success in the high school events at Drake. There are several small-school athletes from the Q-C who will get a chance to prove otherwise.

Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines, the reigning 1A state cross country champion, is on the start list for Thursday’s 3,000 and Saturday’s 1,500. Steines has run 4:50 in the 1,500 and 10:35 in the 3,000 this season.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel is in the second flight of the boys’ shot put after eclipsing 55 feet last week. He threw 55-11 ¾ at New London on Tuesday night, the sixth best toss in Iowa this spring.

Rickertsen, a 100 and 400 hurdles state champion in 2A last year, comes in with the second-best 100 hurdles time this year in Iowa at 14.28 seconds.

College flavor

There are several past high school standouts from the Q-C area expected to compete in the college/university division this weekend.

Pleasant Valley alum Max Murphy, who recently broke the University of Iowa program record in the 1,500 meters, is scheduled to compete in the 5,000 meters Thursday night. Murphy clocked in at 3:40.63 in the 1,500 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., earlier this month.

Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick is in the opening heat of the women’s university 400 on Thursday afternoon for the Hawkeyes.

Alleman grad Tori Thomas, an IHSA pole vault state champion last spring, will make her Drake Relays debut for the University of Illinois on Friday. Moline alum Darius King, a three-time indoor NCAA Division I All-American, is in the discus and shot put for the University of Northern Iowa.

Former Tipton state champion Jamie Kofron is slated to throw in the discus and shot put for the Hawkeyes.

The St. Ambrose University men have qualified in four events. Former Davenport Central High School prep Will Reemtsma, a junior, qualified in the 400 hurdles along with the men's 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relay. The women's team has three relays entered — the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.

Augustana College's women's distance medley will also be in action in Des Moines along with the men's 4x100, 4x400 and 1600 sprint medley relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.