 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drake Relays storylines
0 comments
topical

Drake Relays storylines

  • 0
051719-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-068

Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen, middle, has experience on the blue oval. Rickertsen was seventh in the 100 hurdles and 12th in the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays two years ago. She'll be in both events Thursday.

 Quad-City Times file photo

New cast

There are only a handful of athletes from the Quad-City area competing Thursday who have participated in the Drake Relays since last year's event was canceled because of COVID-19.

Nobody among this year's local qualifiers has ever won a white flag (given to each event winner).

PV's Harmony Creasy was involved in four events which placed in the top seven at the 2019 Relays. Emily Wood ran on the Spartans' runner-up 400 relay and two other top-six relays.

Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen qualified for both individual hurdle races, placing seventh in the 100 hurdles two years ago as a freshman. Bettendorf's Avery Horner ran on a pair of top-eight relays.

On the boys side, PV's Kole Sommer qualified in the 1,600 and 3,200 two years ago, and Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche anchored the distance medley relay in 2019 as a sophomore. Muscatine's Noah Yahn participated in the open 400 (just in the 400 relay this year).

There are several local athletes who ran on 400 relay teams two years ago that are in that event Thursday.

Tickets at a premium

The Drake Relays is limiting capacity to about 3,000 spectators inside Drake Stadium for all three days this season because of COVID-19.

All of those tickets were snatched up before many of the high school qualifiers were finalized last week. It has led to an outcry among parents of high school participants who can't get a ticket to see their son or daughter compete.

About 150 additional tickets in the south portion of the stadium went on sale Wednesday morning for families of the high school athletes. Those were gone immediately.

“This has been tough for everybody involved," Relays director Blake Boldon told the Cedar Rapids Gazette this week. "But I think if we’d told everybody in February that there were two choices — no high school competition, or high school competition with very limited attendance — the overwhelming choice would have been the second one.”

Fewer four-event participants

With the high school meet condensed into one day and a six-hour window this year compared to three days in typical seasons, the number of athletes competing in four events will be rare, especially for distance runners.

On the start lists released last Saturday, there are only three girls from the Quad-City area scheduled to be in four events — Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick (800, 400 relay, 1,600 relay and sprint medley relay), Assumption's Olivia Lynch (400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay and sprint medley relay) and Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (100, 400 hurdles, 400 relay and sprint medley relay).

Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema will log the most mileage among metro girls qualifiers, expected to compete in the 1,500, 3,000 and anchor the 3,200 relay.

There is only about a 25-minute gap between the 800 and 1,500/1,600 races.

Small-school flavor

Most of the qualifiers for the Drake Relays usually reside in the large metropolitan areas — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad-Cities, Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Iowa City.

However, there are several small schools in the Quad-Cities area represented Thursday in the prestigious field.

North Cedar, Northeast and West Liberty qualified in multiple girls events while Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche, Tipton and Wapello are in at least two events for the boys.

Daufeldt eyes another title

The last time West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt stepped foot into Drake Stadium for a long jump competition, she left with a championship medal.

That was two years ago as a freshman.

The 2019 Iowa Class 2A state long jump champion, a Drake University volleyball recruit, is among the favorites in the event Thursday afternoon.

Daufeldt comes in with the state's second best jump of the season at 17 feet, 9 3/4 inches, a jump she recorded at Tipton last Thursday.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The root of Cardinals' .500 start

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News