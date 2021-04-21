Drake Relays storylines

New cast
There are only a handful of athletes from the Quad-City area competing Thursday who have participated in the Drake Relays since last year's event was canceled because of COVID-19.
Nobody among this year's local qualifiers has ever won a white flag (given to each event winner).
PV's Harmony Creasy was involved in four events which placed in the top seven at the 2019 Relays. Emily Wood ran on the Spartans' runner-up 400 relay and two other top-six relays.
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen qualified for both individual hurdle races, placing seventh in the 100 hurdles two years ago as a freshman. Bettendorf's Avery Horner ran on a pair of top-eight relays.
On the boys side, PV's Kole Sommer qualified in the 1,600 and 3,200 two years ago, and Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche anchored the distance medley relay in 2019 as a sophomore. Muscatine's Noah Yahn participated in the open 400 (just in the 400 relay this year).
There are several local athletes who ran on 400 relay teams two years ago that are in that event Thursday.
Tickets at a premium
The Drake Relays is limiting capacity to about 3,000 spectators inside Drake Stadium for all three days this season because of COVID-19.
All of those tickets were snatched up before many of the high school qualifiers were finalized last week. It has led to an outcry among parents of high school participants who can't get a ticket to see their son or daughter compete.
About 150 additional tickets in the south portion of the stadium went on sale Wednesday morning for families of the high school athletes. Those were gone immediately.
“This has been tough for everybody involved," Relays director Blake Boldon told the Cedar Rapids Gazette this week. "But I think if we’d told everybody in February that there were two choices — no high school competition, or high school competition with very limited attendance — the overwhelming choice would have been the second one.”
Fewer four-event participants
With the high school meet condensed into one day and a six-hour window this year compared to three days in typical seasons, the number of athletes competing in four events will be rare, especially for distance runners.
On the start lists released last Saturday, there are only three girls from the Quad-City area scheduled to be in four events — Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick (800, 400 relay, 1,600 relay and sprint medley relay), Assumption's Olivia Lynch (400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay and sprint medley relay) and Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (100, 400 hurdles, 400 relay and sprint medley relay).
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema will log the most mileage among metro girls qualifiers, expected to compete in the 1,500, 3,000 and anchor the 3,200 relay.
There is only about a 25-minute gap between the 800 and 1,500/1,600 races.
Small-school flavor
Most of the qualifiers for the Drake Relays usually reside in the large metropolitan areas — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad-Cities, Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Iowa City.
However, there are several small schools in the Quad-Cities area represented Thursday in the prestigious field.
North Cedar, Northeast and West Liberty qualified in multiple girls events while Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche, Tipton and Wapello are in at least two events for the boys.
Daufeldt eyes another title
The last time West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt stepped foot into Drake Stadium for a long jump competition, she left with a championship medal.
That was two years ago as a freshman.
The 2019 Iowa Class 2A state long jump champion, a Drake University volleyball recruit, is among the favorites in the event Thursday afternoon.
Daufeldt comes in with the state's second best jump of the season at 17 feet, 9 3/4 inches, a jump she recorded at Tipton last Thursday.