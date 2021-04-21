Drake Relays storylines

All of those tickets were snatched up before many of the high school qualifiers were finalized last week. It has led to an outcry among parents of high school participants who can't get a ticket to see their son or daughter compete.

About 150 additional tickets in the south portion of the stadium went on sale Wednesday morning for families of the high school athletes. Those were gone immediately.

“This has been tough for everybody involved," Relays director Blake Boldon told the Cedar Rapids Gazette this week. "But I think if we’d told everybody in February that there were two choices — no high school competition, or high school competition with very limited attendance — the overwhelming choice would have been the second one.”

Fewer four-event participants

With the high school meet condensed into one day and a six-hour window this year compared to three days in typical seasons, the number of athletes competing in four events will be rare, especially for distance runners.