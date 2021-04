Drake Relays: Tentative area qualifiers

The Drake Relays will be held for high school participants next Thursday at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to qualify for this year’s event.

Here is the state leader and the unofficial list of local qualifiers in each event. Times and distances are what has been posted to Varsity Bound as of Friday at 12:30 a.m.

The official list of qualifiers will be released Saturday afternoon.

Note: The 200 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren't contested at the Drake Relays.

Boys

Discus (24 qualify)



When: Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Blue standard: 171-0

2019 cutoff: 153-6

Tentative cutoff: 151-6

State leader: Layne Pryor, Woodbine, 170-11

Locals to qualify: 9. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 163-10; 23. Nile Schuett, Tipton, 151-7

Shot put (24 qualify)