Erie-Prophetstown hopes to "be in the mix" at TRAC boys' track

Unquestionably, Riverdale will be the team to beat at Thursday evening's Three Rivers Conference boys' track and field meet at Orion High School.

After all, the Rams won the West Division portion of last year's split TRAC meet, missed a sectional by four points against a senior-laden Sherrard squad, and returned the bulk of their 2021 roster.

But among the teams looking to challenge for a conference title, Erie-Prophetstown believes it can be — as head coach Jon Schlagheck puts it — "in the mix" Thursday evening at Charger Field.

"Riverdale is the team to beat, but if you look at our meet results, we've been right there near the top in most of our meets," Schlagheck said. "A few points here and there, and we'd have been at the top. Our guys believe we can go out there (tonight) and be right at the top if we run our best.

"Whether we get first or not, we believe we can be pretty tough. Our conference is always tough, so you've got to come out and earn (the team title)."

The Panthers have scored top-five finishes at five of the six invitationals they have competed at, highlighted by a first-place finish at their own Ed Schmidt Invitational.

However, it is a third-place showing at the Craig Faulkner Fulton Relays that has sparked E-P's hopes of contending with Riverdale (among other teams) for a conference title. The Panthers scored 65 points at Fulton, while the Rams tallied 54 and finished fifth.

"A couple of our sprint relays got the better of them," Schlagheck said of that evening. "Given the weather we've had this spring, our guys have had good performances and are trending in the right direction."

Schlagheck praised his senior nucleus of Trevor Cobo (high jump, sprints, hurdles, Braxton Froeliger (long jump, sprints) and Parker Holldorf (pole vault), with all three also contributing to E-P's relay corps.

Among the younger Panthers, he cited the sophomore distance duo of Lucas Dreisbach and Charlie Link as key contributors to a squad that also posted a third-place finish at Riverdale's Early Spring Invite behind the Rams and Lincoln Trail Conference champion Mercer County.

"We've got ourselves a nice team, with good senior leadership," said Schlagheck, whose squad finished third at last spring's Three Rivers East meet; the conference meet was split by divisions in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

With this year's conference meet expanded to 14 teams with the additions of Mendota and Monmouth-Roseville to the Three Rivers lineup, Schlagheck is anticipating an even more heated race for the team title.

At the same time, he feels that the Panthers are more than up for the challenge.

"Our senior group is not afraid of a challenge, and they're not going to back down from it," Schlagheck said. "The guys know (tonight) is going to be a huge challenge, but also a chance to prove that they're one of the best teams in the conference."

