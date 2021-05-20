Fitzpatrick, Wohlers register top-five finishes for Knights

DES MOINES — Lane 7 is not an optimal position for winning a championship in the 400 meters. Laney Fitzpatrick made the best of it Thursday afternoon at the Iowa coed state track and field meet.
The Davenport Assumption senior clocked a personal-best time of 57.66 seconds to snatch third place in the Class 3A quarter-mile at Drake Stadium.
“My plan was to go out hard the first 200 meters, gain on the girl in Lane 8 and try and keep a gap,” she said. “I actually had to compete really well today. To finally come out and do that, I’m pretty happy.”
Western Dubuque junior Audrey Biermann was first in 55.80 and Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen, the Drake Relays champion in the 400, was runner-up in 56.21.
“Those two are definitely talented,” said Fitzpatrick, who also qualified for Saturday’s final in the 200 meters. “I lost a little bit of ground on that last curve before the (last) 100.
“Still, it is exciting to get a PR. Starting off today like that is a big confidence booster and will help me for the rest of the weekend.”
Senior Anna Wohlers accounted for Assumption’s other top-five finish on the opening day.
Wohlers, a DePaul softball signee, equaled her state-qualifying and school-record toss of 133 feet, 5 inches to place fourth in the discus.
“This was a great experience, one I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Wohlers said.
As a sophomore, Wohlers’ best throw was 109-8, not among the top 30 in 3A. With considerable work in the weight room, better technique and a more relaxed approach in the ring, Wohlers took off this season.
She was in second place after the preliminaries at 131-2. Her fifth attempt was her best. Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde won with a heave of 140-1.
“I grew quite a bit (in the discus this year),” Wohlers said. “It was very drastic, to the point where I got the school record and a new PR about every time.”
Two years removed from a state championship in the long jump, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt was third in 2A with a leap of 17-6 ½.
Daufeldt did four events in approximately a four-four span — shuttle hurdle relay, 100 and 200 preliminaries.
“It was definitely tiring having all four events in one day,” the Drake volleyball recruit said.
During the middle of the long jump competition, Daufeldt had to jet off and run her 100 prelim. She returned for her final long jump attempt.
“Having to run the 100 was definitely a momentum changer,” she said. “I had a good sequence going and my feet were on. After I came back from the 100 it was like, ‘Should I move forward or back (with my approach)? Should I stay since my legs were tired?’”
Hudson’s Kylee Sallee won the title at 17-11 ¾ and Southeast Valley’s Kiersten Fisher was second at 17-10 ¼.
Daufeldt finished where she came in seeded.
“I’m so proud of how I jumped and how I performed, especially having all four events in one day,” she said. “You can’t win everything. You can’t be the best all the time.”
Central DeWitt sophomore Soren Maricle claimed fifth in the 3A high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-4.
“I wasn’t expecting to do this well because I just thought I wasn’t prepared,” Maricle said. “I had a lot of bad meets in the past, really bad. It just encouraged me to get better.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders finished sixth in the 2A long jump with a distance of 17-0 ¼.
Northeast sprinter Neveah Hildebrandt qualified for Saturday's final in the 100 and 200 meters.