Fitzpatrick, Wohlers register top-five finishes for Knights

“This was a great experience, one I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Wohlers said.

As a sophomore, Wohlers’ best throw was 109-8, not among the top 30 in 3A. With considerable work in the weight room, better technique and a more relaxed approach in the ring, Wohlers took off this season.

She was in second place after the preliminaries at 131-2. Her fifth attempt was her best. Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde won with a heave of 140-1.

“I grew quite a bit (in the discus this year),” Wohlers said. “It was very drastic, to the point where I got the school record and a new PR about every time.”

Two years removed from a state championship in the long jump, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt was third in 2A with a leap of 17-6 ½.

Daufeldt did four events in approximately a four-four span — shuttle hurdle relay, 100 and 200 preliminaries.

“It was definitely tiring having all four events in one day,” the Drake volleyball recruit said.

During the middle of the long jump competition, Daufeldt had to jet off and run her 100 prelim. She returned for her final long jump attempt.