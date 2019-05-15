Bulldogs in trophy hunt
Bettendorf has plenty of opportunities to accrue points this weekend at the Class 4A state track and field meet. The Bulldogs are entered in 16 of 19 events, including double entries in the long jump, 100, 200, 400 and 800.
The school has never won a boys state track and field title. It did finish tied for second in 1985. What will it take for coach Dave Terronez's team to bring home a trophy (top-three finish)?
First, it needs an exceptional weekend from senior sprinter Darien Porter. The Iowa State football recruit is seeded first in the 100, 200 and 400 along with anchoring one of the state's top sprint medley relays. If Porter can account for 30 to 32 points (10 points for a win), that will put Bettendorf in position.
Next, the Bulldogs need to piece together points in the relays in which Porter doesn't compete. Bettendorf is seeded among the top eight in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays and just outside the top 10 in three others. Sprinters Austin Kalar, Leo Desequeira and Carter Bell, all with state meet experience, need strong weekends, as does the team's middle distance crew.
Lastly, it needs some help. West Des Moines Valley is the favorite to three-peat with top-eight seeds in 12 events. Western Dubuque, Ames, Waukee and Iowa City West pose the biggest challenge to Bettendorf for a trophy finish.
Reemtsma eyes Drake-state sweep
Will Reemtsma has not been near 100 percent healthy for most of the outdoor track and field season. Hamstring and ankle injuries have limited training and chances to compete in meets.
Still, the Davenport Central senior can join Dennis Hammel (2005) as the school's only other 400-meter hurdle state champion since 1979.
Reemtsma won the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays three weeks ago in 53.60 seconds. After not running the event at the conference meet, the St. Ambrose recruit clocked in at 53.61 for the state-qualifying meet.
Dry needle therapy helped get his hamstring ready for last week's qualifier. He planned to do another session Tuesday. The 400 hurdles, a timed final, will take place around 5:10 p.m. Friday.
Campie-led Indians in team chase
Just five years ago, Camanche's Derek Harksen swept the three sprint events at the 2A state meet. The Indians have another individual who could pull off the feat this weekend.
Senior Eric Campie is seeded among the top four in the 100, 200 and 400. He also anchors the Indians' sprint medley relay.
If he can produce a big weekend, the Indians will be in contention for a trophy. Dike-New Hartford and Williamsburg are the top teams in 2A, but Camanche and South Central Calhoun aren't far behind.
Besides Campie, Camanche has scoring potential with Jordan Lawrence (100) and Dylan Darsidan (800) along with the 400, 800 and distance medley relays. Lawrence, who missed all of the basketball season with a knee injury, just returned to competition in the past couple of weeks.
2A field events
The Q-C area has strong representation in the 2A jumps and throws. There are multiple entries in each of those four field events.
Wapello's T.J. Dirth is the second seed in the discus after uncorking a throw of 162 feet, 4 inches at the state qualifier. North Cedar's Caden Wendt and West Liberty's Spencer Daufeldt are among the top six seeds in the shot put.
Northeast's Braeden Hoyer is a title contender in the high jump after clearing 6-9 to finish second at the Drake Relays. The Rebels haven't had a high jump champion since Larry Harmon in 1981.
Durant has two long jumpers who soared near or past 21 feet at the state qualifier in Jake Willkomm and Mason Compton.
It has been seven years since the Q-C area had a 2A state champion in a field event. West Liberty's Avery Meyers claimed the shot put that season.
Don't sleep on the Comets
Bellevue and West Liberty are in the same conference and classification. They also have the same nickname: Comets.
The River Valley Conference programs will be well-represented at Drake Stadium, but their strengths aren't in the same events.
Led by Brady Griebel, Bellevue is stout in the middle distance and distance events. Griebel is seeking to become the school's first state champion in the 1,600. Bellevue also has a very good 400 relay team (44.32 at state qualifier).
West Liberty is among the top seeds in the shuttle hurdle relay, and Spencer Daufeldt qualified in both throwing events. The Comets are seeded seventh in the distance medley relay.
— Compiled by Matt Coss