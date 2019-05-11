MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Davenport Assumption sprinter Carly King won three individual events and anchored the sprint medley relay to victory at Friday's Class 3A state-qualifying track and field meet.
King prevailed in the 100, 200 and 400 along with the relay to help the Knights compile 161 points and the team title.
Assumption also received victories from Laney Fitzpatrick (800) along with the 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and distance medley relays. Senior Lea Nelson and junior Natalie Moore were on four winning relays.
The Knights, who have won five of the last six state titles in 3A, will be represented at the state meet in 14 of the 19 events. They'll have multiple entries in four individual events.
On the boys side, Simon Weitz qualified for state in the 100 and 200 while sophomore Parker Foley earned an automatic berth with a runner-up finish in the 400. The Knights were runner-up in the 3,200 relay with Mike Straub, TJ Fitzpatrick, Chris Guise and Josh Motley.
DeWitt, Maquoketa each collect titles: Central DeWitt's Logan Paulsen (high jump) and Maquoketa's Dalen Acton (400 hurdles) registered victories Friday night in the Class 3A state-qualifying meet at Manchester.
Paulsen leaped 6-1 for the Sabers, who also took first place in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:03.36. DeWitt's Kaiden Muhl was second in the long jump while Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza was runner-up in the 100 (11.66 seconds).
In the girls division, there were three second-place finishes from the area and automatic state berths. Talbot Kinney (discus) and the shuttle hurdle relay led the Sabers while Maquoketa's Carolyn Pickup was second in the 400 hurdles.
Class 1A
Cal-Wheat claims title: The Calamus-Wheatland boys track and field team won nine of the 19 events on its way to a district championship Friday night in Central City.
Sophomore Chase Knoche captured the 800 and 1,600 runs while also anchoring the victorious 3,200 and distance medley relays. Sprinter Raymond Venditti took the 100 and 200 titles along with running on the 800 and distance medley relays.
Senior Hunter Rickels was on three winning relays along with a leap of 21-2 to snatch the long jump crown. Brady Buchmeyer took first in the high jump.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Hansi Hudson was the 3,200 champion in 10:17.03. Midland's Luke Lasack captured the shot put (48-10) and was third in the discus (133-10).
Midland's Drew Jensen won the girls 400 in 60.65 seconds, and she ran on the team's runner-up 1,600 and sprint medley relays.
Cal-Wheat's Grace Elvert qualified for state with a runner-up showing in the long jump.
Class 2A
Bellevue wins five events: The Bellevue boys track and field team received two individual victories from Brady Griebel and had three relay victories at Friday's state qualifier in Monticello.
Griebel won the 800 (2:04.71) and 1,600 (4:33.04) along with a third-place finish in the 3,200 (10:11.55). He also was on the Comets' championship 3,200 relay along with Andrew Penniston, Kyle Guenther and Jack Sieverding.
Bellevue also won the 400 and distance medley relays. Guenther anchored the distance medley title in 3:42.12.