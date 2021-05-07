Geneseo and United Township take close calls at Rock Island ABC invite

The Maple Leafs senior also credited her teammates for getting her in a good position to pull ahead at the last second.

"I treat the girl in front of me like it's one of my teammates in practice," Brown said. "We do a lot of work on situations like that one where you have to catch the girl in front of you."

It was a bit windy during the 3200 relay, but Brown didn't let it affect the way she ran her own race.

"I was having some arm issues in the race where I wasn't keeping a good position," Brown said. "I was reminded of my form in the last 300 meters and I just tried to do everything I could to forget the wind."

Brown had additional work in the off-season, having done cross-country for the first time in the fall and would have run at the state meet had one taken place.

"I think that cross-country definitely helped me," Brown said. "I was in better shape, but it was also the bonds that I formed with my whole team, it makes it easier to run for other people."

Geneseo's Annie Wirth also had a remarkable day in the high jump, setting the school record with a jump of 5 feet, 8 1/4 inches and becoming the number one jumper in the state of Illinois with the mark.