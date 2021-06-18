Geneseo brothers earn state medals in pole vault

The Illinois State commit is happy to end his career on a high note with a state medal.

"It felt good to come down here and run, even with the shortened season," DeJesus said. "I'm happy I was able to break 50 seconds again, but it would have felt a little better running in the top heat."

DeJesus ran in the next-to-last heat and won with his time, which was good enough to beat five of the athletes in the top heat. He felt that he showed off his physical shape in the race.

"I was really glad to come away with a medal and show that I still have it even after being away from the sport so long because of the COVID-19 shutdown," DeJesus said. "It was great to come down here one last time and show that I still have it and I'm not out of shape."

Cooper Schaad joined his brother on the podium in the pole vault with a ninth-place finish. He was happy with his performance as a freshman and surprised himself.

"It was super unexpected," Schaad said. "To be a freshman down at the state meet is impressive and to earn a medal is crazy."

For both of his athletes, Geneseo pole vault coach Arthur Atwell felt that they each wrapped up their season as best as they could.