STERLING — Dealing with a sore leg, Geneseo senior track and field standout Annie Wirth was not in peak condition Friday evening.

However, that did not prevent the University of Iowa-bound Wirth from competing and giving the best she could at the Western Big 6 girls' meet here at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

Bringing home conference titles in the high jump and long jump to go with a third-place finish in the 300 low hurdles, Wirth's efforts spearheaded a strong group effort that enabled the Lady Leafs to bring home their third consecutive Big 6 team trophy.

"I've had some problems with my leg, but I couldn't let that bother me too much," Wirth said. "We wanted to come here and win (the team title) again, and I just wanted to do my events and get the points."

The Leafs tallied 158 points to top Moline (132.5) and meet host Sterling (123.5) for the team title. Quincy was fourth with 94 points, followed by Galesburg (66.5), United Township (59.5), Rock Island (48) and Alleman (16).

"I got out of the 100 hurdles today, but we had other people step up," Wirth said. "In the jumps, I was just hoping to win and be done. I'm hoping to be at full strength for sectionals and state."

In the high jump, Wirth cleared 1.68 meters to top Moline senior standout Corynn Holmes (1.55 meters) for first place. She bagged the long jump gold with an effort of 5.04 meters.

But as Wirth alluded to, several of her teammates stepped up and provided big points to aid the Geneseo cause, both in the field events and on the track.

In the shot put, junior Olivia Marshall threw 12.58 meters to best Moline senior standout Nai'lah Anders (11.92 meters) for the conference title.

"I had a big P.R. tonight, and all of my throws were over state qualifying," said Marshall, who also took third in the discus by throwing 35.70 meters.

"I transitioned from a rotational (throwing style) to a glide, and that helped me a lot. This gives me a lot of confidence going into sectionals, and I'm ready to go."

In the pole vault, Geneseo freshman Jocelyn Cechowicz made her Western Big 6 meet debut a winning one as she scaled 3.43 meters to top junior teammates Johnna Shoemaker (3.28 meters) and Jillian Beneke (3.12 meters) for first place.

"I was pretty nervous," Cechowicz said. "This was my first Big 6 meet, and I didn't know what to expect. I was hoping to get over 12 feet today, but my body was pretty sore today. But I'm really excited, and I can't wait for sectionals and state."

On the track, senior Phoebe Shoemaker enjoyed a strong night as she supplied the Leafs with many key points.

As well as running legs on Geneseo's first-place 4x100 (49.58) and 4x400 (4:09.16) relays, Shoemaker took first in the 300 low hurdles by hitting the finish in 44.81 seconds to best the duo of Holmes (45.22) and Wirth (45.98).

"I did not expect that," Shoemaker said of her hurdles title. "I only ran it one other time this past Monday, so this was only my second time doing this event. I just ran a good race next to two good girls and stayed with them."

Also striking gold for the Leafs was their 4x200 relay (1:46.39). Senior Taylor Krueger was a key contributor to all three of Geneseo's winning relays and also took third in the 100 (12.99).

Moline's Anders, Holmes strike gold: For the runner-up Maroons, Anders and Holmes each brought home an individual title.

Anders was able to capture the discus title with a throw of 39.30 meters, with teammate Paige Melton (36.77 meters) taking second in that event.

Melton was also second in the triple jump (10.30 meters), with Moline's 4x800 relay (10:29.31) also earning silver.

"It's something that'll make me work harder," Anders said in reference to her shot put runner-up showing. "I feel like every meet is a learning experience. I can only get better from there."

Holmes struck gold in the 100 hurdles by posting a time of 14.84 seconds, outdistancing Geneseo's Shoemaker (16.51) by a significant margin.

"I'm very proud of my performance today," Holmes said. "I've had shin problems all year, so to get a P.R. in the 300, I'm really proud of that. I didn't know if I was going to reach that this year."

Other area competitors scoring runner-up medals were United Township's Ty-Asia Wiggins (100), Rock Island's JaMarrie Lee (200) and Alleman's Clarissa Ostrowski (3,200).