Geneseo girls dominant in sectional, Alleman sends two to state

The Geneseo girls track and field team showed depth and dominance in winning the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional title on Thursday.
The Lady Leafs compiled 160 points as a team to win their third straight sectional title, following up last year’s pandemic-cancelled season with an impressive showing.
Galena (115 points) was a distant second, followed by Western Big 6 teams Sterling (54), Galesburg (44.75), and Alleman (34).
Geneseo junior Ali Rapps and sophomore Annie Wirth each won two individual events and closed the evening by running legs on Geneseo’s third relay win. The Leafs will have 13 different entries at next week’s state meet at Eastern Illinois University.
Rapps defended her titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, winning both events to qualify for state for the first time since her freshman year. She won the 300 hurdles by more than three seconds.
“It feels really good. I’m just so proud of my team, we definitely work hard together and it’s such a close-knit group,” she said. “Every accomplishment is just fun with them.”
Rapps ran the final leg of Geneseo’s 4x400 relay following Wirth, Alison Bowers, and Addison Pischke.
In her first leap of the day in the long jump, Wirth cleared the state qualifying mark and set a new personal best in the event at 5.65 meters. She also won the high jump with a leap of 1.64 meters. Her PR of 1.73 was the top mark in Illinois entering the day.
“It’s a big accomplishment just even getting to state,” Wirth said. “We all work really hard I think and we all try really hard in our events. We have good throwers, good jumpers, good relays and our distance girls work really hard.”
Geneseo coach Kyle Morey applauded Wirth’s breakout sophomore season.
“Annie is one of the best athletes in school history, not just right now,” he said. “She’s a great kid, great athlete, she works hard, she’s a lot of fun to watch, she really is. She performs.”
Wirth owns the school record in the high jump at 5-8.25. Her high jump mark is behind only two-time state champion Erika Furbeck.
The Leafs had no trouble overcoming a bit of adversity in an otherwise impressive meet throughout.
Geneseo was seeded first in the 4x100, but a dropped hurdle during the final exchange led to a sixth-place finish.
Geneseo used a strong showing in the earlier field events
to gain an early advantage. Geneseo senior Abby Reakes matched the state qualifying mark with a season-best to qualify for state in the high jump for the third time as Kewanee’s Larissa Meyer hit a PR to place second.
Geneseo’s two pole vaulters, Evie Wilson and Hannah Rakestraw, cleared the state mark to place second and third behind Illinois record holder Tori Thomas, who won her third sectional title with a 3.73-meter vault.
Geneseo freshman Olivia Marshall wrapped up the field events with a title in the discus.
Morey was happy to get a number of PRs and girls through to state after not being seeded in that position.
Three relay wins was also key to Morey. In the 4x800, Geneseo’s Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Phoebe Shoemaker, and Esther Brown won by more than 20 seconds. Brown also qualified for state in the 800 by placing second behind Alleman’s Caroline Adam.
Pischke, Sierra Krueger, Shoemaker, and Bowers paired up to win the 4x200 by nearly three seconds.
“It was fantastic to see them step up tonight and punch their ticket to state,” he said of his team.
Rapps said it felt good her hard work in the off-season is paying off. She has her eyes on the podium after finishing fourth at state in the 100 hurdles as a freshman.
She said an unselfish group is ready to compete at state.
“I feel like no one is out for themselves, we’re very uplifting and know that our teammates make us better,” Rapps said. “We’re just super excited to go down there with everyone.”
For Alleman, two seniors are headed to state in Thomas and Adam.
Thomas said although she had a “down meet”, going 3 for 3 in the pole vault felt good.
“With my team, coaches, and everyone around me, that’s what has really got me to where I am now,” she said. “Without them, I don’t know how I would have done it.”
After finishing second at state as a sophomore, Thomas is ready for another shot at the gold and to shrug off her sectional mark after breaking her own record prior.
“Just work on technique and have fun,” she said of her mindset. “We know now, let’s do better at state and move on from it.”
Adam said the heat Saturday was taxing, but she did what she had to to win. She ran on Alleman’s 4x800 as a sophomore.
“When I went as a sophomore, we had 17 girls going, it was pretty close to our full team,” she said. “This year, it’s just me and Tori, but I’m really grateful to have another week to get to run, especially after this last year.”