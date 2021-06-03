Geneseo girls dominant in sectional, Alleman sends two to state

Geneseo freshman Olivia Marshall wrapped up the field events with a title in the discus.

Morey was happy to get a number of PRs and girls through to state after not being seeded in that position.

Three relay wins was also key to Morey. In the 4x800, Geneseo’s Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Phoebe Shoemaker, and Esther Brown won by more than 20 seconds. Brown also qualified for state in the 800 by placing second behind Alleman’s Caroline Adam.

Pischke, Sierra Krueger, Shoemaker, and Bowers paired up to win the 4x200 by nearly three seconds.

“It was fantastic to see them step up tonight and punch their ticket to state,” he said of his team.

Rapps said it felt good her hard work in the off-season is paying off. She has her eyes on the podium after finishing fourth at state in the 100 hurdles as a freshman.

She said an unselfish group is ready to compete at state.

“I feel like no one is out for themselves, we’re very uplifting and know that our teammates make us better,” Rapps said. “We’re just super excited to go down there with everyone.”

For Alleman, two seniors are headed to state in Thomas and Adam.