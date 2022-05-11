Geneseo girls run over field for fourth straight sectional title; Rapps and Wirth shine

GENESEO — The 2021 state-runner up Maple Leafs will be well-represented at the state meet once again in 2022.

The Geneseo High School girls track and field team had state qualifiers in 11 different events and won its fourth straight sectional title by over 60 points at the Geneseo Class 2A sectional Wednesday night at Bob Reade Field.

Geneseo finished with 143 points, more than double the amount of Galesburg (67) and Dixon (54), who placed second and third. Kewanee (19) placed 10th out of 15 schools.

Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps, who have done most of the damage for the Maple Leafs this season, continued their success at the sectional meet where both won multiple events to qualify for state.

In the high jump, Wirth set the highest mark in the state of Illinois this season with a leap of 5 feet, 9 1/4 inch. It was both a school and personal record. Wirth also took home first in the long jump and qualified for state in the 300 hurdles.

“I didn’t expect it because I just tell my coach to put (the bar) at a random height because I don’t want to know what it is,” Wirth said. “I just jump over what’s there. I didn’t even know (it was the highest height in Illinois this year). Hopefully I keep it going and make it even higher.”

Rapps made her impact known in the hurdle events. The senior Belmont commit won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles to punch her ticket to state in both events for the third time in her high school career.

“It’s super special, those are such scary races because you never know if there is going to be a hiccup with the hurdles, but staying calm and getting through that is huge,” Rapps said. “I hope next week goes smoothly as well.”

The 300 hurdles was special for the Maple Leafs as both state qualifiers were from Geneseo. Rapps ran a 45.04 to edge out Wirth by .11.

“I’ve never had competition this early in that event, so Annie coming in and being a natural god at it has been great for me,” Rapps said. “She really pushes me and without her, I don’t think I would have been dropping these small of times this early.”

Rapps and Wirth were also part of the three Geneseo relay teams that will be running in Charleston next weekend.

Both the 4x200 (Wirth, Addison Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker, Sierra Kruger) and 4x400 (Rapps, Krueger, Pischke, Shoemaker) relay teams — who won state titles last season — qualified for state once again. The 4x400 relay team won by over eight seconds. The 4x100 relay team (Rapps, Krueger, Pischke, Allison Reade) earned a spot at state early in the night.

“Our depth is what makes our relays so special,” Rapps said. “All eight people we have lined up for our relay teams could go in and we would be confident. We are also so close and just believe in each other.”

Geneseo’s Pischke had one of the closest races of the night with the 100 meters. The junior Maple Leaf was one away from the outermost lane, but a great jump off the line helped Pischke earn second place — a state qualifying finish.

“I wasn’t seeded very well in my heat, but I just ran my race and somehow ended up qualifying,” Pischke said. “That was exciting. I was even surprised.”

Three more Maple Leafs also punched their ticket to state. Olivia Marshall earned a sectional title with a heave of 124 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the discus. Shoemaker cleared 9-foot-9 in the pole vault to qualify for state and Jaide Flowers ran 2:27.03 in the 800 for a second-place finish.

“We are a really good team, but we are also really good friends outside of track,” Rapps said. “I think that makes our bond a lot stronger when we are competing. We are so supportive of each other. We have everyone’s back.”

Kewanee also had a state qualifier in Larissa Meyer. The junior cleared 4 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the high jump to clinch her spot at Charleston.

The Class 2A state meet will begin Friday, May 20 at Eastern Illinois University and continue into Saturday.

