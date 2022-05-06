Geneseo girls track and field repeats as Western Big 6 champs; UT performs well

Geneseo High School’s girls track and field team is one of the best in Class 2A.

And at the Western Big 6 meet Friday night at Rock Island, they proved it.

The Maple Leafs earned eight conference titles in the 18 total events. For the defending conference champions — and second place team at state in 2021 — this was just a warm up for sectionals next week.

“Last year was so fun bringing in state runner-up with this team so hopefully we can mimic that experience or get better this year,” senior Ali Rapps said. “That would be amazing.”

Geneseo finished first with 158 points while United Township placed second with 123.5. No other team had more than 95. Moline (73), Rock Island (39) and Alleman (27) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Maple Leafs’ Rapps and Annie Wirth — who was named Most Valuable Player of the Year — did a majority of the damage to the rest of the field.

Rapps dominated both hurdle events with state standard qualifying times to go along with her conference title medals. Rapps won the 100 hurdles by almost two full seconds with a 15.63 mark before setting a personal-record 44.93 in the 300 hurdles — which is the second fastest time in 2A in Illinois this season.

“I was not expecting it because I’ve never made it in the 45s my whole life, so I kind of skipped a number which is crazy,” Rapps said. “It was really, really reassuring to see. And running against Annie is a hard thing to do, but it makes for great competition and makes us better.”

Wirth finished right behind Rapps in the 300 hurdles with a personal-record time of 45.08. The junior Maple Leaf set a personal-record in the high jump by clearing the 5-foot-9 bar, tied for the tallest high jump in the state of Illinois and easily clearing the state qualifying standard mark.

“I didn’t know I hit it at first, so it was really cool,” Wirth said. “I really enjoyed it. My coaches were around and helped. It was a nice moment. But I think I can get higher than that. I was glad I got it, but my heel always clips it at the end. I think I can do better.”

Wirth was also named a conference champion in the long jump with a 16-foot-8.5 leap.

Geneseo also won the 400 and 1600 relays — meeting state qualifying standard times in the process. The 4x100 relay, which consisted of Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Sierra Krueger and Rapps, edged out United Township by .12 for the conference crown.

The 4x400 relay, run by Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker, Wirth and Rapps, ended the night by finishing first by over 10 seconds.

“We have been working for this all season so it’s nice to see the numbers,” Rapps said. “In relays you never know because someone could drop it or have a bad day. We are happy that it came through today and hoping it can come together next week, too.”

The Maple Leafs’ Olivia Marshall continued her dominance in the discus by launching a 114-foot-2 throw — a state qualifying standard distance — to become a conference champion.

In the pole vault, Geneseo’s Jillian Beneke and Johnna Shoemaker tied for first place by clearing 9-foot-0. Geneseo's eight wins was four more than Quincy. No one else had more than two conference title winners.

United Township, who placed second, had solid performances in almost every event. Two that stood out were the distance events, where Maddie Miller set personal records in both the 800 and 3200 races.

“I didn’t really expect it because I just learned how to run the 800 and how to strategize it, but I PR’d it at practice this week and so it is really exciting to see what I can do,” Miller said. “And for the 3200 it was really exciting too because I ran it pretty well last year, so to PR is good. It’s been a rough start to the season because I started out sick and missed the indoor season, but I’m back where I’m supposed to be or even ahead. It’s really exciting.”

Miller finished second in the 3200 and third in the 800. Hitting these times in the week before sectionals has given Miller confidence heading forward.

Other top local finishers include United Township’s Ty-Asia Wiggins and Amaria Mayfield, who placed second and third in the 100 dash. Wiggins and Mayfield were also a part of the Panthers’ second place 4x100 relay team. UT’s Elanah Harris and Mariette Soglohun also finished back-to-back to earn second and third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Moline’s Nailah Anders brought home the team’s only conference title with a 36-foot-6 heave in the shot put. Anders also finished second in the discus. The Maroons’ Samantha Veto cleared 5-foot-0 in the high jump for a second place finish, and Zoe Wanek placed second in the triple jump.

Geneseo’s 4x800 relay placed second, just 0.7 behind Quincy for the conference title. The Maple Leafs also finished second in the 4x200 relay.

Alleman’s Tess Hendrickson finished second in the 1600 for the Pioneers’ highest finish of the day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.