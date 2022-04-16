Geneseo girls track takes home title behind Rapps, Wirth at Rock Island ABC Invitational

The 35th annual Rock Island girls track and field invitational came down to the final event, and Geneseo’s defending state champion 1,600 relay team made sure it ended the meet on top.

The Maple Leafs led by three points before the final event, and Addison Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker, Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps finished with a season-best 4:13.54 to capture first place in both the event and overall team standings.

After trailing by as many as 25 points at one point Saturday at Public Schools Stadium in Rock Island, Geneseo finished with 211 — nine ahead of Homewood-Flossmoor (202) for the invitational title. Moline (163) finished third, Harlem (144) fourth and United Township (138) fifth.

“It’s impressive to work with and beat 3A schools, it’s cool,” Wirth said. “We are good. We have a good lineup. Our pole vaulters are good, too. I think we have a great team.”

The 1,600 relay was close after the first runner, but Wirth and Rapps took it to a new level. The Maple Leafs won by 16 seconds over second place United Township — which set a season-best mark with a very respectable 4:29.34.

The 400 relay team (Pischke, Wirth, Sierra Krueger and Rapps) also took home first place. Rapps anchored the relay, which edged out UT by less than a second.

“That was great because we finally got the four we ran with last year, minus Alison Bowers, so it felt good to get in a routine with them,” Rapps said. “I love running with those girls. That was a great start to the day. The 4x100 is a touchy race because one bad handoff can mess it up, but it all fell in place today.”

Rapps also performed well individually. The senior hurdler finished first in the 300 hurdles with a state qualifying standard time of 46.44. It was the ninth fastest time in Illinois this season.

“I feel like I’m always upset with myself in the 300 because I never start out fast enough, so today I wanted to do a dead sprint at the start,” Rapps said. “Then, I kind of just follow the hurdles. I kept running.”

Rapps finished second in the 100 hurdles, but her time of 15.7 was also under the state qualifying standard time. She was running side-by-side with Moline’s Corynn Holmes but beat out the Maroon runner by .06 seconds. Holmes finished second in the 300 hurdles.

“(Holmes) was definitely pushing me,” Rapps said. “She is the sweetest girl to run against. In the 300 she was right there, too. She is a great person to push myself against, and then we always hug afterwards.”

Olivia Marshall also put up impressive numbers for Geneseo in the field events. Marshall was first in the shot put with a heave of 11.45, which would meet the state qualifying standard, and second in discus with a 34.07 throw.

“I’m really happy with it today because I came in knowing there was going to be a lot of good competition here,” Marshall said. “My goal this season has been consistency all-around. I was hoping to do my best and hit that state qualifying mark every meet so when it’s conference and sectional time, I’ll be able to hit it.”

Wirth, a defending state champion in the high jump, continued her success in the event with another first place finish (1.68m) and state qualifying standard height. Wirth also finished third in the long jump.

“I had to leave early because of the 4x400 so I actually wasn’t able to PR, but hopefully next meet I can,” Wirth said. “My long jump didn’t go great, but my high jump is going well. I am happy with my performance. I’m hoping to keep doing well.”

Geneseo’s Johnna Shoemaker took home first in the pole vault with a leap of 2.60m. The 800 relay team also won its event. The Maple Leafs won seven A events Saturday.

“We are just so talented across the board,” Marshall said. “We have great athletes like Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps and it’s really fun to be able to compete by them and be a part of this team atmosphere. Everyone is so accepting and open and positive. It’s very encouraging to be around each other.”

Homewood-Flossmoor won an invitational-high nine A events, but other locals still put up impressive numbers.

UT’s Ty-Asia Wiggins finished sixth in the 100 dash and was a part of both relay teams that placed second.

“I could do better and will do better, but as I’m making my way closer to state I’m really happy with my time,” Wiggins said. “I usually get nervous races, but I wasn’t nervous today. It made me feel like I wasn’t ready, but once I got into my mode, I was able to keep up with the girls and get to that line.”

Other top local finishers include Geneseo’s Jaide Flowers (800, 3rd), Moline’s Youhanatou Soulemane (400, 3rd), Samantha Veto (high jump, 2nd) Nailah Anders (shot put, discus, 3rd), Rock Island’s Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (3,200, 3rd) and UT’s Zainab Maiyaki (triple jump, 3rd).

