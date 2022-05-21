Geneseo places third at state; Wirth repeats as high jump state champ, Rapps breaks record

CHARLESTON, Ill — State champions, broken records and a team trophy summed up the final day at the state meet for Geneseo High School.

The Maple Leafs finished third as a team through the performances of Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps, who did what they have done all season long at the IHSA girls track and field state meet Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.

Rain pushed the field events inside Lantz Field House, but the change of scenery didn’t stop Wirth from becoming a state champion.

With the bar set at 5 foot, 10 inches, Wirth began her attempt with a slight jump before sprinting at the bar and bending around it nearly six feet in the air. The height set a new personal record, and Wirth knew it. She landed and immediately got up to celebrate with her coach.

“It was insane,” Wirth said. “I kept looking at my family and it was just motivation for me. At first it was going rough, but then I got my stuff together. It was really exciting. I was nervous at first.”

Wirth has now gone back-to-back in the high jump. The height was the tallest out of any of the three classes.

Wirth grabbed her second medal of the day in the long jump with a third place finish after a 17 foot, 7 ¾ leap. Wirth also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles, running 45.35 in the rain.

“I haven’t really grasped it yet,” Wirth said. “It’s really neat because I know a lot of people can’t do so many events. It’s cool being able to perform so much and trying new things. The 300 hurdles were fun.”

But the hurdles at Geneseo now fully belong to Rapps.

The senior Maple Leaf crushed the school record in the 300 hurdles by crossing the line at 44.01 — seventh tenths ahead of the previous record.

“I can’t believe it, but it means a lot,” said Rapps, who finished second in the event. “All my hard work the past four years have paid off. It proves anything can happen. I was coming in this year about three seconds off the school record, but you can hit any time if you put your mind to it.”

Rapps set the school record in the 100 hurdles in the preliminary round Friday (14.73), so now she holds the record at Geneseo in both hurdle events. She placed fourth in the 100 hurdles Saturday at 15.07 for her second medal of three on the day.

“Going into state I had no records and I was kind of sad, but I’m both shocked and happy that I came out with both,” Rapps said. “Shout out and big thanks to my coaches. I couldn’t have done it without them.

“I was really happy. Hurdles are hard and anything can happen. I’m happy with how today went.”

Geneseo had two defending state champion relay teams — the 4x200 and 4x400 — and while they didn’t repeat, both squads still earned top five finishes to end their seasons on the podium with state medals.

The 4x200 team, which consisted of Addison Pischke, Wirth, Phoebe Shoemaker and Sierra Krueger, placed fifth with a time of 1:45.25.

The 4x400, run by Krueger, Pischke, Shoemaker and Rapps, ended the state meet with a fourth place finish at 4:02.80. The Maple Leafs needed a sixth or higher spot to finish third.

“It’s so nice and I’m so happy,” Rapps said. “I always want to end anything I do well. I’m so happy I had this team. They make anything we do fun together.”

In 3A, Moline’s Corynn Holmes earned two state medals in the 100 hurdles and high jump.

For the first time ever, Holmes broke under 15 seconds with a 14.85 finish in the 100 hurdles. She finished eighth and was surprised to learn of her new PR — which is also a school record.

“That’s actually crazy,” Holmes said. “I am really surprised. I super pushed myself. I didn’t do as well in the high jump as I wanted, so I pushed as hard as I could and attacked it. I’m proud of myself.

“I would have never seen myself on the podium for the 100 hurdles, but this year I have been surprising myself. I’m just happy to be here with the competition. Everyone is so good and it pushed me to be better. I appreciated that.”

Only a junior, Holmes knows she can come back and improve even more.

“Senior season I’m trying to tear it up,” Holmes said. “I am so, so excited. I had shin splints this year so I really didn’t know if I could be here at all. Senior year I’ll recover and do even better."

Holmes placed seventh in the high jump after clearing 5 foot, 4 inches. She was the only local 3A athlete to reach the state finals.

Kewanee’s Larissa Meyer finished 13th in the high jump in 2A with a 5 foot jump. Geneseo’s Olivia Marshall placed 12th in the discus with a 113 foot, 5 ½ inch heave.

