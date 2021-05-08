Geneseo relay team turns mistake into victory

There was another close call in the 400 relay between Rock Island and Moline.

The Rocks' anchor Jayden Bomelyn was handed the baton with a lead, and it was the good exchange between himself and Darius Tongo that helped Bomelyn hold off Moline anchor Boukary Mbengue.

"I knew he was faster than me, so I really had to rely on my guys to get the lead for me," Bomelyn said. "We worked a lot on exchanges this week and really cracked down. It wasn't a perfect exchange and we can do better, but it was good enough today."

Rock Island finished with a time of 44.21 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second faster than Moline in second. It took everything that Bomelyn had to get the win.

"I was able to ward him off and throw my chest out for the win," Bomelyn said. "The hard work from all of us in the past few weeks has paid off."

The hard work from Moline's Rob Pulliam continues to pay off as the junior placed first in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 5 inches. He finished second in the triple jump at 43 feet, 10 inches.

His personal best of 6-8 is still the second best in the state of Illinois.