Geneseo track standout Rapps commits to Belmont

A few months ago, Geneseo High School senior Ali Rapps wasn’t even aware Belmont University existed. She does now.
The IHSA state champion announced her commitment to run track at Belmont on Wednesday.
“I had really never heard of the school before,” Rapps said. "I was just doing some research on schools that had the program I’m interested in (interior design), and they had a good track program with it. And (Belmont) immediately intrigued me. Once I visited, I just fell in love with it and I couldn’t get it out of my mind.”
Rapps, alongside teammates Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers and Annie Wirth, earned state titles last June in the 800 and 1,600 relays at the IHSA Class 2A State Championships in Charleston.
“That was just a really special day because we were all super close and loved each other,” Rapps said. “We were actually ranked first in the state in the 4x100, but we actually dropped the baton at sectionals (finishing sixth). But luckily, our coach was smart enough that he put us as backups in the 4x200. So that was kind of crazy.
“I anchored it and we won, which was amazing. We broke the school record (1:42.55) and it was just a great day. In the 4x400 we were behind by a lot, but once the baton got in Annie Wirth’s hands, she had a huge dash at the end. It definitely energized us and made us realize our potential.”
The tri-sport varsity athlete also earned a trip to state in October for tennis with her doubles teammate Annie Turpin. And it may not stop there. Rapps and the Geneseo girls’ basketball team are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the latest Illinois High School girls basketball Associated Press Top 10.
So out of all these sports, how did Rapps decide on track?
“I really don’t know,” Rapps said. “I ran cross country in middle school and that just wasn’t for me. But for some reason, track just kind of stuck. It’s crazy because a lot of people hate track. It’s very painful out there. But for me, I found those hurdles and I kind of became attached to them and obsessed with them. I love the concept of when you’re running those hurdles, you don’t think about how much pain you’re in. You just like say 'OK, one more hurdle.'
“And then the team aspect of it, I just really love running relays with those girls. They make it so fun. I love the feeling of running for my teammates and working hard for them and cheering each other on. It really is a team sport. I fell in love with the environment of it.”
Rapps established herself as the best hurdles runner in the Western Big 6 Conference last season. She earned first at the WB6 championships before placing first again at sectionals in the 100. Rapps ran a personal best (14.92) at the IHSA championships in June to bring home the silver.
In the 300 hurdles, Rapps has been just as dominant. She won the WB6 championships and the sectionals last year before placing third at state with a personal-best time of 46.08.
“When we crossed that finish line (in the 100), nobody really knew who won the race, it was so close,” Rapps said. “I saw my name in second place and was immediately ecstatic. I was just so happy with how it turned out. I am just hoping that I can get back down there again this year and try to improve some more.”
Before Rapps heads to Nashville, whether it be with a basketball state title or some more track hardware, she has a few more goals she wants to accomplish.
“My hurdles coach, Kaci Storm, went to Iowa State for track and she still has all of those records for the hurdles, so of course, I would love to try and snatch those this summer,” Rapps said.