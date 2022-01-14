Geneseo track standout Rapps commits to Belmont

The tri-sport varsity athlete also earned a trip to state in October for tennis with her doubles teammate Annie Turpin. And it may not stop there. Rapps and the Geneseo girls’ basketball team are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the latest Illinois High School girls basketball Associated Press Top 10.

So out of all these sports, how did Rapps decide on track?

“I really don’t know,” Rapps said. “I ran cross country in middle school and that just wasn’t for me. But for some reason, track just kind of stuck. It’s crazy because a lot of people hate track. It’s very painful out there. But for me, I found those hurdles and I kind of became attached to them and obsessed with them. I love the concept of when you’re running those hurdles, you don’t think about how much pain you’re in. You just like say 'OK, one more hurdle.'

“And then the team aspect of it, I just really love running relays with those girls. They make it so fun. I love the feeling of running for my teammates and working hard for them and cheering each other on. It really is a team sport. I fell in love with the environment of it.”