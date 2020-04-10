Geneseo's Fredericks honored with ITFCCCA Hall of fame induction

Another impressive team he joined with his induction into the ITFCCCA Hall of Fame was the group of Quad-Cities coaches who had been inducted ahead of him. That group includes Jeff Quick, who left Geneseo for his alma mater at Moline, opening the door for Fredericks' hiring. Also included are Rock Island's John Coolidge and Ed Lillis, whom Fredericks coached against, and Michelle Lillis, who was key in getting Quad-Cities schools acclimated to Fully Automated Timing programs. Of course, legendary coaches John McCormick (Geneseo) and Gene Shipley (Moline) are hall of famers, as well.

“I'm very thrilled and honored to join that group,” said Fredericks, a Cary, Ill., native. “I'm not sure I'm deserving.”

However, the camaraderie those coaches had has created a unique bond between the local programs. You can see it to this day with the coaching trees all have been part of.

“There are great relationships with all the Illinois Quad-Cities schools,” said Fredericks.

Between his fellow coaches and all the student-athletes he had contact with, Fredericks said he was honored to have the career he did.

“There are so many great memories,” he said. “I remember Augustana coach Paul Olsen always referring to 'the journey' and using that terminology. … Reflecting back at all the amazing memories I had, I was blessed to have that experience.”

