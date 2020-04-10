Geneseo's Fredericks honored with ITFCCCA Hall of fame induction

GENESEO — Don Fredericks was all about “team” during his 35 years of coaching and teaching at the high school level — 30 of them at Geneseo High School.
That mindset followed him into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this year.
“There were three of us from Geneseo honored that weekend,” said Fredericks, deflecting talking about his hall of fame honors in favor of the big picture.
While Fredericks was honored for his years of accomplishments with the Maple Leafs, Todd Ehlert was noted as a distinguished junior high coach and high school girls track coach Kyle Morey was honored as Class 2A Coach of the Year.
“It was a pretty special weekend for Geneseo,” said Fredericks.
It was also pretty special individually for the 61-year-old ball of energy who carried that “team theme” into his everyday life with his wife, Tessie, whom he also recognized during his induction speech.
“I was pretty blown away by it, to be honest with you,” said Fredericks of his hall of fame induction. “The best part of the whole thing for me … ultimately, what are coaching awards? The only people who get coaching awards are people that had some kids who did some pretty great things.”
There were a number of those people who excelled under Fredericks' tutelage.
He coached two individual state track & field champs — Nick Swartzendruber (2018 Class 2A open 400) and Arthur Atwell (2016 Class 2A pole vault). He also coached the 2017 Class 2A state 4x400 relay of Lucas Hofer, Nathan Soria, Swartzendruber and Reed Vanderheyden to a title.
The one thing that eluded Fredericks during his coaching tenure was a state title, although there were a couple of great team finishes. His 2016 track & field team finished as Class 2A runner-up at the state meet and the Leafs placed fourth in 2017, just missing a team trophy by two points. His final Geneseo team placed fifth in the 2018 Class 2A state meet in Charleston.
His early cross-country teams were also solid, making four straight state team appearances between 1988 and 1991, the 1990 team headed by all-state runner Bryan Glass.
“I'm really proud of what the cross country teams did, especially early in my career,” said Fredericks, who had two stints at Geneseo sandwiched around three years in Utah. “We were so close so many times to getting a trophy at the state track meet. … I'm just so proud of all the kids.
“During my head coaching position, we had unprecedented success at the state-meet level at the end of my tenure.”
Fredericks has shown his ability to be a team player even after retiring from full-time teaching and coaching after the 2017-18 school year. In addition to teaching one driver's education course, he offered his services as an assistant boys cross country and track coach.
Another impressive team he joined with his induction into the ITFCCCA Hall of Fame was the group of Quad-Cities coaches who had been inducted ahead of him. That group includes Jeff Quick, who left Geneseo for his alma mater at Moline, opening the door for Fredericks' hiring. Also included are Rock Island's John Coolidge and Ed Lillis, whom Fredericks coached against, and Michelle Lillis, who was key in getting Quad-Cities schools acclimated to Fully Automated Timing programs. Of course, legendary coaches John McCormick (Geneseo) and Gene Shipley (Moline) are hall of famers, as well.
“I'm very thrilled and honored to join that group,” said Fredericks, a Cary, Ill., native. “I'm not sure I'm deserving.”
However, the camaraderie those coaches had has created a unique bond between the local programs. You can see it to this day with the coaching trees all have been part of.
“There are great relationships with all the Illinois Quad-Cities schools,” said Fredericks.
Between his fellow coaches and all the student-athletes he had contact with, Fredericks said he was honored to have the career he did.
“There are so many great memories,” he said. “I remember Augustana coach Paul Olsen always referring to 'the journey' and using that terminology. … Reflecting back at all the amazing memories I had, I was blessed to have that experience.”
