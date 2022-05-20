Geneseo's Rapps sets school record; Wirth advances to four finals at IHSA state meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. — If there was any doubt before that Ali Rapps is one of the best hurdlers in Geneseo High School history, there isn't anymore.

The senior Belmont University commit qualified for the state finals in the 100 hurdles by crossing the finish line at 14.73, which broke the school record that was set in 2012 by Kaci Storm. Rapps also qualified for the finals in the 300 hurdles at the IHSA girls track & field state meet Friday at Eastern Illinois University.

The 100 hurdles came minutes after Geneseo’s 4x100 relay team tripped and fell onto the track during the baton handoff, just as the PA announcer was complimenting the Maple Leafs’ fast start. Rapps was left standing on the track unable to compete, but it might have saved some energy for the Maple Leaf senior to make history.

“That 4x100 relay had just gone really bad, so I was just trying to brush that off so I could run my race,” Rapps said. “I finally beat Kaci Storm’s record, so I have the school record. That was great. It was sad (Storm) wasn’t here, but she is a mom and is doing great things at home. I was really happy and I’m excited to go back (to Geneseo) and hug her.”

Rapps placed second in her heat despite the PR and is seeded fourth in Saturday’s finals.

In the 300 hurdles, Rapps (who holds the second-fastest time in school history at 44.93) easily won her heat in a time of 46.34. Annie Wirth, who qualified for the finals in the high jump and long jump earlier in the day, ran in the first heat and crossed the line at 46.37 to win her grouping. The two Maple Leaf hurdlers are seeded second and third in the finals.

“That was a tough race for me because of the wind, but I was just trying to win my heat to book my place in the finals tomorrow,” Rapps said. “It’s really cool to know that I have (Wirth) with me. It’s always more fun to compete with a teammate. Hopefully, we both push each other and end up in a good spot tomorrow.”

Geneseo’s defending state champion relay teams, the 4x200 and 4x400, secured their spots in the finals as well.

The 4x400 team, which consists of Sierra Krueger, Addison Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker and Rapps, was tied with two other teams at the final handoff, but Rapps was given the chance to anchor this time around — and didn’t disappoint. The Maple Leafs won their heat by a few seconds to automatically qualify for Saturday. Geneseo is seeded third after a time of 4:07.27.

“I always try to start out fast to see what I have left at the end,” Rapps said. “I was just trusting my training and knowing what I could do. Tomorrow we want to run our race and try to place as high as we can.”

The 4x200 team of Pischke, Wirth, Shoemaker and Krueger secured its spot in the finals with a time of 1:45.00. Geneseo placed second in its heat to Galesburg.

Wirth, who will have a chance at four state medals on Saturday, is no stranger to the state meet. The junior Maple Leaf is the defending state champion in the high jump and placed second in the long jump last season. For her, Friday was just about getting the chance to compete again tomorrow.

“Today was basically about qualifying and then hoping, and trying, to win tomorrow,” Wirth said. “That’s my goal. I knew I had to do that one jump (for high jump) and then we were good. Hopefully, I can save my energy to be able to jump well tomorrow too, especially after my running events.”

All high jump qualifiers for Saturday's finals advanced by clearing 4 foot, 11 ¾ inches. That includes Kewanee’s Larissa Meyer, who was the only non-Geneseo local athlete in the 2A prelims.

Wirth hit 17 feet, 7 ¾ inches in the long jump to advance. She hopes she can match last year's 18 feet, 8 inch mark she hit at state last season.

“At first, I couldn’t get my mark down,” Wirth said. “But after that I was OK. I qualified and that’s all that matters. Tomorrow is what counts now. You have to try hard both days. It’s a mental thing, but you have to get through it.”

Sophomore Olivia Marshall rounded out Geneseo’s final qualifiers with a 113 foot, ½ inch throw in the discus — an impressive distance that was directly against wind gusts well over 20 miles per hour.

“You just have to wait until the wind slows down a little bit and try your best,” Marshall said. “I started the event off strong with a good mark, but then I had two scratches. It was kind of crazy to see that, but I made it. I’m really excited.”

Pischke also ran individually in the open 100 and although she didn’t qualify for the finals, she set a PR at 12.70. Johnna Shoemaker cleared 9 foot, 6 ¼ inches in the pole vault, but did not advance to Saturday. Jaide Flowers ran in the 800 and finished 14th with a time of 2:31.40, which was not enough to qualify.

The state final events will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

