Geneseo's Schaad breaks school record in pole vault

School records are made to be broken, and for Geneseo pole vaulter Malakai Schaad, he and his coach Arthur Atwell shared a special moment on Saturday.

Schaad cleared a height of 15 feet, 6 inches to beat the previous Maple Leafs record of 15 feet, 5 inches set by Atwell when he was a senior in 2016. The immediate feeling after earning the record was something that Schaad will never forget.

"I was elated after I cleared the bar," Schaad said. "It was a huge deal for myself and Coach Atwell and I know he was very excited for me. During the picture we took after getting the record, I had to try and stop myself from shaking because I was filled with adrenaline."

There were no bad feelings from Atwell seeing his record being broken at the four-team gathering at Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium. It was all positive vibes.

"I was aware that it could happen eventually and it was likely to happen this season," Atwell said. "I'm not upset at all, my name is still up there and it was awesome to watch one of my athletes break the record and see the consistent improvement."

The work is far from over for Schaad, who now holds the second best height in the state of Illinois and in class 2A this season and barely missed clearing 16 feet on two of his three attempts at the height.