Geneseo's Schaad breaks school record in pole vault

School records are made to be broken, and for Geneseo pole vaulter Malakai Schaad, he and his coach Arthur Atwell shared a special moment on Saturday.
Schaad cleared a height of 15 feet, 6 inches to beat the previous Maple Leafs record of 15 feet, 5 inches set by Atwell when he was a senior in 2016. The immediate feeling after earning the record was something that Schaad will never forget.
"I was elated after I cleared the bar," Schaad said. "It was a huge deal for myself and Coach Atwell and I know he was very excited for me. During the picture we took after getting the record, I had to try and stop myself from shaking because I was filled with adrenaline."
There were no bad feelings from Atwell seeing his record being broken at the four-team gathering at Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium. It was all positive vibes.
"I was aware that it could happen eventually and it was likely to happen this season," Atwell said. "I'm not upset at all, my name is still up there and it was awesome to watch one of my athletes break the record and see the consistent improvement."
The work is far from over for Schaad, who now holds the second best height in the state of Illinois and in class 2A this season and barely missed clearing 16 feet on two of his three attempts at the height.
"I'm very excited to keep going and use some new poles," Schaad said. "There's more work here to do to set myself up in a good position to give everyone at state a run for their money."
Rock Island won the team title at its own quad meet with 96 points. Galesburg (81 points) finished second, followed by Geneseo (61.5) and Alleman (27.5).
Helping lead the Rocks to victory was Darrell Woodson, who won the open 100 with a time of 11.09 seconds, placed third in the open 200 at 23.38 seconds and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.
Woodson said he is willing to do whatever event that his team needs him to do and has practiced as hard as he can over the course of the season to peak at the right time.
"With practicing every day, all of this has just become muscle memory," Woodson said. "I just want to do what I can do to succeed and continue the hard work."
The senior sprinter is one of the quickest athletes out of the blocks and relies on that acceleration to help him throughout the race.
"I always try to start off strong," Woodson said. "Getting through the drive phase is a key moment for my race and then it's just finishing as best I can."
Alleman middle distance runner Michael Turner is enjoying his first season running for the track team in his senior year as an injury held him out of his sophomore campaign and his junior year was canceled due to COVID-19.
Turner took second in the 800 with a time of 2:07, just one second behind Galesburg's Alex Buchen.
"I feel good after my run today," Turner said. "I'd like to be more aggressive in my first lap and should have tried to stick with the leader after the first 200. Once I slipped back, it was just out of reach."
While Schaad set the school record in the pole vault for Geneseo, his brother, freshman Cooper Schaad, is making waves of his own in the pole vault scene. Cooper finished second behind Malakai with a height of 13-6 and is improving every single day.
"I definitely need to add more speed into my approach," the younger Schaad said. "I also need more work on the top end to really get into the next level."
Malakai has enjoyed working with his brother this season and has felt closer to him throughout the process.
"We started with competitions throughout the winter, and it became a bonding thing for us," Malakai Schaad said. "I'm excited to see his improvement and I know someday he'll be able to surpass me."