As two of the premier girls' track and field athletes in the Illinois Quad Cities, Geneseo's Annie Wirth and Moline's Corynn Holmes are constantly spurring each other to greater heights.

Friends off the track, the senior duo faced off against each other for the first time in the 2023 high school outdoor season at Friday's 36th annual Rock Island ABC Invitational at Public Schools Stadium.

Matched up in three events, Wirth was able to get the better of Holmes in all three, sweeping the 'A' division in the 100 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles and winning the high jump.

In the high jump, Wirth cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to set both a personal and a school record. She is the two-time reigning IHSA Class 2A state champion in the event.

"I'd been struggling in the high jump, but to get a P.R. (and the school record) is pretty cool," she said. "This helps me to realize I can still do it."

In the 100 highs, Wirth crossed the finish line in 14.90 seconds to edge Holmes by four hundredths of a second. The margin of victory for the Lady Leafs' standout was a little wider in the 300 low hurdles as Wirth prevailed in 46 seconds flat, with Holmes taking second at 48.28 seconds.

"I was excited, knowing I've got good competition," Wirth said. "Having her in all my events is good; she's a good competitor. I love her, she's a friend on and off the track, and having her as competition, someone to compete with, is great. She keeps me wanting to work harder."

Also a winner in the long jump (19-5) in her second outdoor invitational of the spring, Wirth felt like her efforts in the hurdles were a significant upgrade from last Friday's showing at the Streaks Invitational in Galesburg.

"I had a little bump in the road in my last meet," she said. "This meet helped me to get over it, and help me to see where I need to get better."

In terms of the team standings, the Maroons did have the last word as they took the championship with 246.5 points. Geneseo scored 230 points to finish in second place, followed by Sterling (211), Rock Island (148) and United Township (145.5 points).

For her part, Holmes was especially pleased with her three second-place showings, especially as the Rock Island Invite was her first big outdoor meet of the season.

"Overall, I'm proud of my performances today," she said. "This is my first outdoor meet of the year, and everything I take from this is motivation, a chance to get better and improve as an athlete. This was the starting line."

The Rock Island ABC Invitational was originally scheduled for Saturday, but a forecast calling for showers and thunderstorms resulted in it being moved up a day. It was a decision Holmes was more than pleased with.

"I'm so glad it was today," she said. "I didn't want to get rained on."

In addition to Wirth, two of her Geneseo teammates made their way into the 'A' division winners' circle.

In the pole vault, freshman Jocelyn Cechowicz cleared a personal-best 10 feet, 5 inches to strike gold. On the track, senior Phoebe Shoemaker won the 400 title with a time of 1:00.43.

She also teamed with Addison Pischke, Sierra Krueger and Taylor Krueger to help the Leafs' 1,600 relay to a first-place clocking of 4:09.86. The latter trio teamed with Alexa Jolly to win the 4x200 relay in 1:46.96.

"It wasn't as good as I wanted, but I'm always happy with whatever times I get," said Shoemaker, who also had to fight off the effects of the switch in meet days. "I didn't feel very good, this (the change in dates) was a curve that was thrown at us.

"But I always have the mindset that I want to win, or at least P.R. I knew I was going to win it today."

For the Maroons, junior Lexi Havercamp turned in a personal best of 12:27.15 to take home first place in the 3,200 meter run.

"I don't pay too much attention to anything else; I wanted to get a P.R.," she said. "As a team, we all want to try our best and get as many points as we can. We all work together and support each other."

Also striking gold for Moline was senior Nai'lah Anders, who swept the shot put (39-3) and discus (126-8) titles.

Meet host Rock Island and United Township each had one 'A' division winner.

For the Lady Rocks, junior Norah Wright took the 800 title in 2:31.08. For the Lady Panthers, junior Ty-Asia Wiggins sprinted to the 200 gold with a 26.07 clocking.

"I practice here every day; it's a very familiar place for me," Wright said. "My time was a few seconds back of my P.R., but I had to take into account all factors, like the heat and the wind on the straightaways."