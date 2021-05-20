Gruhn relishes anchor role, leads Northeast to relay title

DES MOINES — Caleb Gruhn had run the anchor leg of the 3,200-meter relay only once this season.
“I was very nervous but I knew I was ready,” the Northeast junior said.
Ready, indeed.
Gruhn responded to the challenge at the Iowa Class 2A state track and field meet by the narrowest of margins Thursday afternoon at an overcast Drake Stadium.
Locked in a battle with Tipton distance ace Caleb Shumaker and Underwood’s Scott Pearson, Gruhn nudged those two at the finish line to give Northeast just its second state championship in the event.
Joined by Jace Rathje, Thomas Machande and Carter Jargo, the Rebels finished in 8 minutes, 15.69. Tipton was second in 8:15.82 and Underwood crossed in 8:16.02.
“I just knew I couldn’t let them in front of me,” Gruhn said. “We were in a good spot, but I had to give it everything to put us in an even better spot.”
Earlier this week, Northeast’s coaching staff decided to flip Gruhn and Jargo, the third and fourth runners. An outdoor meet in early April was the only other occasion this season that Gruhn had been the anchor.
“Coach said he had faith in me and that I could beat anyone out there,” Gruhn said.
The first three legs of Northeast’s relay ran 2:04 splits. Gruhn closed in 2:02, giving the Rebels their first championship in that event since 2008.
“I’m glad our coach made that decision,” Jargo said. “I’m just so shocked that we won.”
Northeast came in as the second seed. Tipton had just beat Northeast at the state-qualifying meet last week.
“I never thought I would be a state championship in anything,” Gruhn said. “To say we got a state championship in the 4x8 in 2021, it is amazing. We have two seniors who have worked their entire lives for this. It gives them a great feeling moving on.”
Machande is one of those upperclassmen.
“It is a great way to end my senior year,” he said.
Shumaker settled for a pair of runner-up finishes Thursday.
About two hours before the 3,200 relay, the University of Northern Iowa recruit finished second behind rival, friend and future teammate Brady Griebel of Bellevue in the 3,200.
Griebel snatched the lead on the opening lap, relinquished it to Shumaker a couple of times, and then regained it for good with about 500 meters remaining for his first state championship in the event.
The Class 1A state cross country champion finished in an all-time best of 9:22.83, nearly a 25-second improvement from his previous season best.
“I thought (Caleb) was going to come out and get in front of me in the first lap,” Griebel said. “When he didn’t, I just thought, ‘Let’s see how fast we can take this and go after the record.’ Once he got in front of me, my focus was to not lose him.”
Shumaker, who finished in 9:27.38, admitted he was surprised how quickly Griebel went out.
“I just didn’t want to get boxed in at the start,” Griebel said.
Shumaker tried to make a kick with about 600 meters left.
“I knew (Brady) has a pretty good kick, so I tried to take the lead and my legs just started biting back,” Shumaker said. “I can’t go back and change anything.
“I’m pretty satisfied with the way I ran the race. I felt I put it all on the track and that’s all you can do.”
Griebel and Shumaker have had a considerable number of duels the past several seasons, in cross country and on the track. They’ll do battle again Friday in the anchor leg of the distance medley relay and Saturday in the 1,600.
“Us going 1-2 today didn’t surprise me that much,” Shumaker said. “He’s been pushing me at small meets in the area all year.”
In 3A, Assumption’s Tyler Maro placed fourth in the discus with a toss of 162-2.
Maro, an Iowa State football signee, had never thrown the discus until this season. In the last month, he’s been made significant growth, including a personal best throw of 165-4 at last week’s state qualifier.
“I felt really confident coming into this meet,” Maro said. “I definitely felt like I was moving in the right direction.
“This is definitely a special moment. I wasn’t sure how it was all going to go being my first year, but to end the season this way is definitely exciting.”
Le Mars’ Brandon VanderSluis registered 170-6 to conquer the field.
Maro said he was scheduled to throw the discus last season but an outdoor season never transpired because of COVID-19.
“Looking back,” Maro said, “it makes you kind of wonder how far I would have gotten if I started my freshman year.”
Tipton's Nile Schuett was sixth in the 2A shot put (49-9 1/4). Those three team points helped Tipton accumulate 19 in the opening session, three behind leader Underwood.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence qualified for Saturday’s final in the 2A 100 meters. Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister clocked the fastest preliminary time in the 3A 200 at 22.36.