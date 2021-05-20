Gruhn relishes anchor role, leads Northeast to relay title

“I thought (Caleb) was going to come out and get in front of me in the first lap,” Griebel said. “When he didn’t, I just thought, ‘Let’s see how fast we can take this and go after the record.’ Once he got in front of me, my focus was to not lose him.”

Shumaker, who finished in 9:27.38, admitted he was surprised how quickly Griebel went out.

“I just didn’t want to get boxed in at the start,” Griebel said.

Shumaker tried to make a kick with about 600 meters left.

“I knew (Brady) has a pretty good kick, so I tried to take the lead and my legs just started biting back,” Shumaker said. “I can’t go back and change anything.

“I’m pretty satisfied with the way I ran the race. I felt I put it all on the track and that’s all you can do.”

Griebel and Shumaker have had a considerable number of duels the past several seasons, in cross country and on the track. They’ll do battle again Friday in the anchor leg of the distance medley relay and Saturday in the 1,600.

“Us going 1-2 today didn’t surprise me that much,” Shumaker said. “He’s been pushing me at small meets in the area all year.”