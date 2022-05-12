Hanenburg sets school record; Spartans win state qualifier

ELDRIDGE — A wrestling injury hindered Jorie Hanenburg for about the first month of the outdoor track & field season.

The North Scott High School junior is gradually getting healthy and her performances keep improving.

After a personal best at last week’s Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, Hanenburg threw the shot put a school-record 40 feet, 8 inches Thursday afternoon to win the Class 4A state qualifier.

“It is just another step to success,” Hanenburg said.

Pleasant Valley, fueled by five wins and seven second-place finishes, captured the team title with 162 points. Bettendorf was second with 155 points and North Scott third with 150 on a steamy night at Lancer Stadium.

Spartan freshman Grace Boleyn won the 800 and 1,500 along with anchoring the victorious distance medley relay.

“I was really happy,” Boleyn said. “In both (individual events), I fought hard and achieved the goals that I had for myself. I’m really excited to see what the future holds because those are fun races. Racing at even a higher level (next week at state) will be really enjoyable.”

PV elected not to run Boleyn in the 3,000.

“Running the (3,000) takes a lot out of you, especially in this heat,” she said. “We felt it would influence the amount of energy I had in other races and I’m still dealing with an injury. It was a decision to be careful and save for other races that we could potentially score more points in at state.”

The Spartans, who finished second to Bettendorf at the conference meet, also received wins from Reese Goodlet (discus) and the 3,200 relay team of Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad, Kaylee Mowen and Josie Case.

PV automatically qualified for state (top-two finish) in nine events and has a handful of others that could get at-large spots when the official qualifiers are released Friday afternoon.

“There is a lot of happiness on the team,” Boleyn said. “We came back from MAC even stronger than we were then. We have a lot of qualifiers, and that’s exciting for a lot of people who were kind of nervous coming in. For them to secure that spot and know they’ll get a chance to race at the blue oval is exciting."

Bettendorf’s Avery Horner ran a career-best 12.42 seconds to claim the 100, she also added the 200 title and anchored the 800 relay to a victory. The Bulldogs also received wins from Maya Williams (400), McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles), the sprint medley and 1,600 relays.

“I had no idea I could run that fast,” Horner said of her 100 time. “I’m super happy with that. I think it was the heat, and the adrenaline I had going into this meet.”

The Bulldogs automatically qualified in nine events, with five third-place finishers.

North Scott won four events. Hanenburg was part of two with the shot put and the 400 relay. The Lancers’ Sydney Skarich took the high jump and rallied the shuttle hurdle relay team to a triumph on the anchor leg.

“I like chasing people down right in front of me,” Skarich said. “I like to see where they are and how fast I need to run. I knew I could do it.”

Hanenburg suffered a shoulder injury at the state wrestling tournament in late January. It didn’t require surgery, but it has tested her patience.

“I’m not completely healthy and won’t ever be probably,” she said. “The feeling is always there, but I’m not going to let it affect how I go about my activities and do things.”

Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson had a season best in winning the long jump (17-5 ½), and freshman Dylan Moeller prevailed in the 3,000.

“I knew it was going to be a good day,” Johnson said. “Everything I did throughout the season, I just knew I could come here and do what I had to do. At this point, it is no more practicing, no more runthroughs. You’ve got to trust all the work you’ve done ahead of time.”

Davenport West’s Ashley Smith earned a return trip to state in the 400 hurdles. Smith cruised to a win in 1:06.99 and sets herself up to place in the top eight next Friday at Drake Stadium.

“I have a different mindset doing it this year,” Smith said. “I focus a lot harder and I have finally learned the way of the race, the strategy to make it work for me.

“I’m definitely getting faster on my start and I’m finishing the race the same way, just keeping the same form and not slowing down.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.