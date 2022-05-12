Hanenburg sets school record; Spartans win state qualifier

ELDRIDGE — A wrestling injury hindered Jorie Hanenburg for about the first month of the outdoor track & field season.
The North Scott High School junior is gradually getting healthy and her performances keep improving.
After a personal best at last week’s Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, Hanenburg threw the shot put a school-record 40 feet, 8 inches Thursday afternoon to win the Class 4A state qualifier.
“It is just another step to success,” Hanenburg said.
Pleasant Valley, fueled by five wins and seven second-place finishes, captured the team title with 162 points. Bettendorf was second with 155 points and North Scott third with 150 on a steamy night at Lancer Stadium.
Spartan freshman Grace Boleyn won the 800 and 1,500 along with anchoring the victorious distance medley relay.
“I was really happy,” Boleyn said. “In both (individual events), I fought hard and achieved the goals that I had for myself. I’m really excited to see what the future holds because those are fun races. Racing at even a higher level (next week at state) will be really enjoyable.”
PV elected not to run Boleyn in the 3,000.
“Running the (3,000) takes a lot out of you, especially in this heat,” she said. “We felt it would influence the amount of energy I had in other races and I’m still dealing with an injury. It was a decision to be careful and save for other races that we could potentially score more points in at state.”
The Spartans, who finished second to Bettendorf at the conference meet, also received wins from Reese Goodlet (discus) and the 3,200 relay team of Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad, Kaylee Mowen and Josie Case.
PV automatically qualified for state (top-two finish) in nine events and has a handful of others that could get at-large spots when the official qualifiers are released Friday afternoon.
“There is a lot of happiness on the team,” Boleyn said. “We came back from MAC even stronger than we were then. We have a lot of qualifiers, and that’s exciting for a lot of people who were kind of nervous coming in. For them to secure that spot and know they’ll get a chance to race at the blue oval is exciting."
Bettendorf’s Avery Horner ran a career-best 12.42 seconds to claim the 100, she also added the 200 title and anchored the 800 relay to a victory. The Bulldogs also received wins from Maya Williams (400), McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles), the sprint medley and 1,600 relays.
“I had no idea I could run that fast,” Horner said of her 100 time. “I’m super happy with that. I think it was the heat, and the adrenaline I had going into this meet.”
The Bulldogs automatically qualified in nine events, with five third-place finishers.
North Scott won four events. Hanenburg was part of two with the shot put and the 400 relay. The Lancers’ Sydney Skarich took the high jump and rallied the shuttle hurdle relay team to a triumph on the anchor leg.
“I like chasing people down right in front of me,” Skarich said. “I like to see where they are and how fast I need to run. I knew I could do it.”
Hanenburg suffered a shoulder injury at the state wrestling tournament in late January. It didn’t require surgery, but it has tested her patience.
“I’m not completely healthy and won’t ever be probably,” she said. “The feeling is always there, but I’m not going to let it affect how I go about my activities and do things.”
Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson had a season best in winning the long jump (17-5 ½), and freshman Dylan Moeller prevailed in the 3,000.
“I knew it was going to be a good day,” Johnson said. “Everything I did throughout the season, I just knew I could come here and do what I had to do. At this point, it is no more practicing, no more runthroughs. You’ve got to trust all the work you’ve done ahead of time.”
Davenport West’s Ashley Smith earned a return trip to state in the 400 hurdles. Smith cruised to a win in 1:06.99 and sets herself up to place in the top eight next Friday at Drake Stadium.
“I have a different mindset doing it this year,” Smith said. “I focus a lot harder and I have finally learned the way of the race, the strategy to make it work for me.
“I’m definitely getting faster on my start and I’m finishing the race the same way, just keeping the same form and not slowing down.”
Photos: Class 4A state-qualifying track and field meet
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Zaie Miller competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Anaisa Ocampo competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Athena Nelson competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ella McLauglin competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Barnell Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Rachel Vonderhaar competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Kirialiaz Rivera competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Sophie Wiklund competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese O'Donnell competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Phearless Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Naxiah Howell and Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Blake Fitzgerrel competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller and Bettendorf's Nick Murray compete in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey and Andrew Miller embrace after competing in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Fiona Flynn competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lizzie Harrison competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Peyton Madison, Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Davenport West's Rachel Wildemuth compete in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Gage Rath competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Finn McMillan competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder, right, embraces a teammate after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Raymond Lovell competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill and Bettendorf's Avery Horner compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ty Cozad, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers and Davenport North's Savior Vesey compete in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell and Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli hands the baton to Tessa Teagarden as they compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler and Davenport North's Naziah Howell compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden compete in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Hannah Ford competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Gia McDermott competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson and Muscatine's Ty Cozad competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kazier Riley hands the baton to Rickey Trudell as they compete in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Savior Vesey competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Saddler threw a career-best 54 feet, 8 inches to win the competition.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Hanenburg set a school record with a 40-foot, 8-inch throw.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf' runners compete in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Caroline Ramirez competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson hands the baton to Merin Crowder as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cortez Goodwin competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Logan Soedt competes in the boys 3,200-meter relay Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Moeller won the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 3,200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Mumey won the 800 and 3,200 for the Spartans.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine'sElla Schroeder competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Merin Crowder competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams hands the baton to Calista Rasmer as they compete in the girls 3,200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen and Pleasant Valley's Michael Chang compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ava Kwak competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Addy Patten competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Olivia Vassier competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Jackson Stradt competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Shelby Solberg competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Abbey Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lexi Minard competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Kylie Daily competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday in Eldridge. Curcija was part of three wins for the Bulldogs.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Avian Watson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Aiden Bowser competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Kaitlin Carr competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calista Rasmer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!