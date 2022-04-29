Hutchins, Russell lead Sherrard girls' gold rush

SHERRARD — For Kelsey Hutchins and Lillian Russell, Friday night's Sherrard Tiger Relays proved to be an extra-special occasion.

With this being the first Tiger Relays since 2019, the Sherrard girls' track and field standouts got to enjoy their first taste of their annual home event.

The duo combined for seven gold medals Friday as they helped the Tigers roll to the girls' team title with 132 points, well ahead of runner-up Rockridge (93 points).

Hutchins, a junior, bagged four gold medals, with sophomore teammate Russell snaring three titles. The two teamed with Lauren Copeland and Sarah Neal on Sherrard's first-place 4x100 relay, which posted a time of 52.45 seconds.

"I was definitely nervous, but you can't let the nerves get to you," said Hutchins. "I felt good competing and giving it my all. This was an awesome experience. It was good to be here and have that experience of running at home."

In addition to her 4x100 relay gold medal, Hutchins teamed with Copeland, Neal and Ava Thomas to strike gold in the 4x200 with a time of 1:52.51. Individually, she swept both the long jump (4.96 meters) and the triple jump (10.71 meters).

"I was super-happy with how I competed, especially with conference coming up," Hutchins said, referring to next Thursday's Three Rivers Conference meet at Bureau Valley.

"I want to keep getting better and striving every day. There's always room to improve. Coach (Todd) Volkert is good at pushing us to be our best selves."

Individually, Russell scored titles in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.58 seconds and in the 400 with a 1:01.38 clocking. She also earned a silver medal with the Tigers' 4x400 relay.

"I knew there'd be a lot of competition here, and I wanted to try to come out and do my very best," said Russell. "Us as a team, and myself as an individual."

Individually, Sherrard got titles from Kadence McCartney in the high jump (1.52 meters), Payton Zerull in the pole vault (2.28 meters) and Charlotte Frere in the discus (37.89 meters); McCartney also teamed with Brianna Bynum, Ava Thomas and Madison Mathis for a winning time of 2:01.11 in the 4x200 medley relay.

With the postseason push beginning in earnest with Thursday's TRAC meet in Manlius, the Tigers look to build on their fourth invitational title of the spring.

In addition to Friday's Tiger Relays win, Sherrard has won Riverdale's Paul Parker Invite, the Rockridge Co-Ed Invite and Alleman's Phil Sailer Invitational.

"As a team, we're going to be resting and getting our times shooting through the roof," Russell said. "We've got a lot more to give, and we just need to come out and execute."

MerCo boys settle for silver: For the second straight Friday, the Mercer County boys' squad had to settle for a second-place team finish.

After finishing second to Monmouth-Roseville at Rockridge, the Golden Eagles (104 points) again finished behind the Titans (113 points) Friday night. A disqualification in the 4x400 relay — the night's final event — cost MerCo a title shot.

Individually, Lucas Arnold did bag a couple of gold medals by winning the 800 (2:06.21) and the 1600 (4:52.79).

Teammate Brecken Heinrichs captured the 110 high hurdles in 16.72 seconds and teamed with Robby Holtschlag, Trenton Coulter and William Fredrickson to win the 4x100 relay in 45.30 seconds.

Also striking gold: In the girls' meet, Alleman's Clarissa Ostrowski took home the 3200 meter title, with teammate Tess Hendrickson doing likewise in the 800.

Mercer County's Molly Hofmann won the 100 high hurdles, with teammate Eden Mueller winning the 1600. Orion got a gold medal from its fresh-soph 4x100 relay.

In the boys' meet, Rockridge's Peyton Locke and Alleman's Danny Darrow both scored multiple titles, with Locke winning the triple jump and 100 and Darrow taking first in the 3200 and with the Pioneers' 4x800 relay.

Sherrard got titles from Jaylan Shelby (high jump) and Dylan Russell (400); the duo also helped the Tigers' 4x400 relay to gold. Third-place Kewanee (92 points) got a gold medal in the pole vault from Xander Gruszeczka. Rockridge's Alex Zarlatanes was the discus champion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0