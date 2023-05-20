CHARLESTON, Ill. – For Sherrard’s Kelsey Hutchins, Saturday’s Illinois Class 1A girls state track and field championships provided a perfect ending.

For Emily Downing of Ridgewood, it was a new beginning.

One day before participating in her graduation ceremony, Hutchins won her first state title in the triple jump.

Downing, a freshman, finished fifth in two events and took sixth in a third as part of a collection of 17 Quad-City area entries to earn spots on the awards podium at O’Brien Field.

It’s a view Hutchins has enjoyed before, finishing seventh in the triple jump as a sophomore and earning third place a year ago.

"This is the one goal I set for myself this season. I wanted to win the triple here," Hutchins said. "Throughout the offseason, that was the mindset, do what it took to put myself in a position to accomplish what I was able to do today."

Her training last summer and into this season has been geared to have a physical and mental edge this weekend. She spent a lot of time in the weight room, gaining strength that resulted in more power in her jumps.

"A lot of it, too, has been about having the right mindset, believing that it was going to happen," Hutchins said.

And it did. Her winning effort of 37 feet, 5.25 inches was nine inches better than runner-up Laney Nelson of Downs Tri-Valley.

"It wasn’t a (personal record) for me, but it was a good jump," Hutchins said. "I wanted my last jump in high school to be a good one and I feel it was. I feel like I made it count. Getting the chance to celebrate it all with family, it’s one of those forever moments."

Downing created her own moments, piling up personal bests as she finished fifth in the 800 in 2 minutes, 18.6 seconds and 1,600 in 5:09.77 in addition to taking sixth in the 3,200 in 11:11.68.

"I was happy with the way I ran," Downing said. "To come here and go up against this type of competition, it was a good day. Anytime you can run a lot of PRs, you have to be happy."

Downing had some Quad-City area company on the awards stand in the distance events.

Kennady Anderson of Annawan-Wethersfield and Mercer County’s Eden Mueller placed in multiple races with Downing.

Anderson took fourth in the 3,200 in 10:57.73, sixth in the 800 in 2:19.0 and seventh in the 1,600 in 5:11.05 while Mueller fifth the 3,200 in 10:59.39 and was eighth in the 1,600 in 5:15.15.

Sherrard was the area’s top finishing team, placing 12th, while success in the distance events helped Ridgewood place 19th, one point and one position of a 20th-place tie which included Wethersfield-Annawan.

In addition to Hutchins’ win in the triple jump, the Tigers’ Lillian Russell finished sixth in the 400 in :59.42 and Sherrard took fifth in the 1,600 relay and seventh in the 400 relay.

Russell and Hutchins were joined in both relays by Cami Anderson and Sarah Neal.

Erie-Prophetstown had a fifth-place finish in the discus as Brianna Neumiller recorded a throw of 122-1.

Fulton and West Carroll each recorded a sixth-place effort. The Steamers scored in the 800 relay where Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Miraya Pessman finished in 1:48.57 and the Thunder picked up their points from Emma Randecker in the 200, where she finished in :25.73.

Mercer County’s Molly Hofmann took eighth in the high jump at 4-11 and Riverdale’s Makenna Bode finished in 1:01.23 to earn ninth place in the 400.

Rock Island Alleman's lone competitor Saturday, Clarisa Ostrowski in the 3,200, finished in 25th.