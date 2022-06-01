'I can't wait to get there': Moline's Pulliam to continue track career at Illinois State

Step one was learning how to dunk.

Moline’s Rob Pulliam started his Division I athletic career on the basketball court, where watching athletes effortlessly glide through the air inspired him.

“Growing up as a young kid and seeing people dunk amazed me,” Pulliam said. “I wanted to get to that point. I wanted to be the LeBron (James) coming down the lane. That’s when I started getting on the floor and trying to get my legs stronger. As I kept jumping, I started dunking and then obviously it transferred perfectly over to track.”

Pulliam only started competing in track two years ago, but finished his high school career with a state title and a state runner-up medal in the high jump.

His accomplishments allowed him to get recruited by Illinois State University, and a couple of weeks after receiving an offer, he committed to jump for the Illinois State University Redbirds on Monday.

“I was talking with (coach Daniel Gooris) right before I was about to get an ice bath actually, and he let me know they were going to offer me,” Pulliam said. “I got off the phone and just had a lot of emotion. ... It was a great feeling to know that the work I put in paid off.”

Pulliam was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP this track & field season after winning the high jump and long jump conference titles. He leaped over 24 feet in the long jump and also finished second in the triple jump.

He was an honorable mention All-WB6 selection in basketball after averaging 12.1 points per game, highlighted by a team-high 22 points to help defeat Minooka for Moline’s first regional title since 2018.

The Maroon senior qualified for state in the high jump and long jump this season and earned runner-up in the high jump. Last season he won a state title in the event by clearing 6 feet, 9 inches.

“I’m very proud of my accomplishments,” Pulliam said. “I couldn’t be mad at placing second this year because it’s only my second season doing the sport. I have so much more potential. I know there is going to be a lot more and I’m going to continue to get better. It’s only up from here.”

When Pulliam started the new sport, he said he wasn’t sure where it would take him. But after clearing a state-qualifying height at his very first meet, he knew he had potential.

“I thought, OK, if I keep putting in the work maybe I can open some eyes,” Pulliam said. “Coach (Laura Polizzi) spent a lot of time to help me get the basics and basically transform me into a higher jumper, especially this year more than last.”

Pulliam was able to catch the attention of Gooris. After Pulliam received an email that Illinois State was interested, the pair talked and Pulliam took a visit. Gooris watched Pulliam multiple times this season, but what really sealed the deal was the trip to Normal.

“My dad and I visited the campus and we both felt comfortable, like it was home,” Pulliam said. “We went there again for a pre-meet the day before state and I just liked being back at that place again. There is just something about it.”

Staying close to home and family was important, but being able to complete the dream of competing for a Division I school is something Pulliam can’t stop thinking about.

“I definitively want to give a big thanks to my mom and dad because without them I wouldn’t have gotten to this point,” Pulliam said. “I’m just very, very excited.

“I mean, really excited. I can’t wait to get there. I’ve been thinking about it ever since I committed. I can’t wait to join and start it up.”

