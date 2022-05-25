IHSA boys state track and field: Five storylines to know before the state meet

The 2022 Illinois boys track & field state meet will be held in Charleston from Thursday to Saturday, and many local athletes will be looking to defend — or receive their first — state medals.

Here are some of the biggest local storylines heading into the weekend at Eastern Illinois University.

Mighty Maroons

Moline will send three individuals to state, but two — Rob Pulliam and Saiheed Jah — have already had state meet success.

Pulliam is the defending state champion in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches to win the gold. The senior Maroon has won every single high jump competition in his high school career — all 13 — and advanced to the state meet again after becoming a sectional champion.

In the long jump, Pulliam has a good chance to be a finalist as well. Pulliam cleared 22 feet, 11 ½ inches to finish second at sectionals, but cleared 24 feet at the Western Big 6 meet earlier this season to become a conference champ.

Jah placed sixth in the 110 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles at state last season, and has already set new personal-best times in 2022. The junior Maroon placed second in both events at sectionals to qualify for state, but ran a lifetime-best 14.57 in the 110 hurdles. Jah’s 39.02 time in the 300 hurdles at the WB6 meet, which earned him a conference title, was his fastest of his career. He ran 39.07 at sectionals.

Can Geneseo brothers find the podium?

The Maple Leafs are sending four individuals to state, and two are a pair of brothers. Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad and Cooper Schaad head to Charleston with a podium finish on the radar in the pole vault.

Malakai Schaad, the older brother, finished second at state last season as a junior with a 16 foot, ¼ inch jump. He has battled injuries this season, but placed second at sectionals after clearing 14 feet, 5 ½ inches.

His little brother Cooper Schaad grabbed the sectional title after hitting a new PR with a 15 foot, 6 ½ inch vault. It broke his previous record by a foot. Cooper placed ninth in the pole vault at state last year.

Riverdale trio

Riverdale is sending six individuals to compete in eight events at state, the most for a local school in Class 1A. Three of those, Landis Musser, William Leighty and Tommy Murray, qualified for state last season.

Murray was the only medalist with a seventh-place finish in the 3,200. The junior Ram will try to improve on that position this season after setting new PR’s in both the 1600 and 3,200 — the two events Murray will run in Charleston. Murray hit 4:26.15 in the 1,600 on April 28 and has yet to lose in the event this season. Murray was also a sectional champion in the 3,200 with a time of 10:04.67, but has ran the event under 10 minutes twice this season.

Musser, who placed 20th at state last season in the 800, earned a sectional title with a time of 1:59.78 last Thursday. Musser also qualified for the 1,600 after finishing behind Murray in the sectional meet with a personal-best time of 4:44.85.

Leighty finished 19th at state last season in the triple jump, but has improved this year with a new lifetime best of 42 feet, 2 ¼ inches earlier this season.

Riverdale is also sending Reece Richmond (shot put), Luke Wiklund (100) and Eli Hinde (300 hurdles) to state.

Panther sighting

Erie-Prophetstown is sending four individuals and two relay teams to Charleston after dominant showings at sectionals.

Braxton Froeliger will be in three events, both individual and in relays. Froeliger became a sectional champion after a personal-record leap of 21 feet, 11 inches in the long jump last week. Froeliger, along with Michael Carlson, Trevor Cobo and Ben Lantz, ran on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that qualified for state.

The 4x200 team won its sectional with a season-best time of 1:33.72 with those four runners. Froeliger qualified for state last season in the long jump and with the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, but was unable to place.

Cobo (high jump), Lantz (300 hurdles) and Parker Holldorf (pole vault) will also compete individually.

First time 3A qualifiers

Both Moline and United Township are sending individuals to state for the first time this weekend.

UT’s Josh Mottet (pole vault) and Akim Baba-Traore (triple jump) qualified for state in different ways. Mottet tied for third at sectionals, but hit the 13 foot, 8 inch mark to automatically seal his spot in Charleston.

Baba-Traore hit a personal record 44 foot, 8 ½ inch triple jump to take the runner-up spot to punch his ticket to state. Mottet and Baba-Traore are the only two Panthers, male or female, to qualify for state this season.

Moline’s Jaeger Norton qualified for the first time with a PR in the 800. The senior ran 1:58.42, which was the second time he had ever run under two minutes, to earn the runner-up position at the sectional meet.

He will join Pulliam and Jah as Moline state qualifiers this weekend.

Others to watch:

Peyton Locke (Rockridge): 100, 200 and 400

Alleman: 4x800 relay (Cameron Britton, Noah Britton, Ben Milner, Danny Darrow)

Noah Bradarich (Sherrard): 110 hurdles

Trenton Coulter (Mercer County): high jump

Kaden Salisbury (Geneseo): discus

