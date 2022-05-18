IHSA boys track and field sectionals

CLASS 3A ROCK ISLAND SECTIONAL

When: Thursday at Public Schools Stadium with field events getting underway at 2 p.m. and running events beginning at 4 p.m.

Local teams: Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other teams: Aurora East, Aurora Waubonsie Valley, Minooka, Naperville Neuqua Valley, Oswego, Oswego East, Pekin, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Washington, Yorkville.

FYI: United Township and Moline recently finished neck-and-neck at the Western Big 6 meet, with the Panthers tallying 134.5 points to edge the Maroons (125.5) for the conference championship. ... UT crowned one individual Big 6 champion in Logan Veloz (800), but got second-place finishers from Adreian Roper in the long jump and high jump, Josh Mottet in the pole vault, Alassane Ba in the 100 and 200 sprints and its 4x200 relay. ... Moline's Rob Pulliam took the high jump and long jump conference title and was the triple jump runner-up, with teammate Saiheed Jah sweeping the 110 highs and 300 intermediate hurdles. ... Fellow Maroons Jaeger Norton and Matthew Bailey were runners-up in the 800 and 400, respectively. ... Rock Island's Reponse Muhoza was third at the Big 6 meet in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, with teammate Rashaad Muskeyvalley finishing as the 100 meter dash runner-up.

CLASS 1A ERIE SECTIONAL

When: Thursday at Wayne Hein Memorial Field, with the field events getting underway at 4 p.m. and the running events starting at 5:30 p.m.

Local teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll. Other teams: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock, Milledgeville, Shabbona Indian Creek, Somonauk, Sterling Newman, Stockton.

FYI: After finishing just four points behind Sherrard at last year's sectional meet in Erie, Three Rivers Conference champion Riverdale looks to get over the hump and bring home its first sectional team title since winning back-to-back championships in 2003 and '04. ... The Rams' Tommy Murray is coming off a strong conference performance, taking home gold medals in the 3200 and 1600 and finishing second behind classmate Landis Musser in the 800; Musser in turn took second to Murray in the 1600. ... Riverdale also got silver medal finishes from Peyton Sand (3200), its 4x800 relay and William Leighty (triple jump). ... Morrison senior Alex Anderson bagged a pair of TRAC golds, winning the 400 and helping the Mustangs' 4x400 relay to a first-place finish. ... Meet host E-P got runner-up conference showings from Braxton Froeliger (long jump), Parker Holldorf (pole vault), Ben Lantz (300 hurdles) and its 4x200 relay. ... Rockridge's Peyton Locke (400) and Alex Zarlatanes (discus) also struck silver, with Locke adding a bronze medal in the 100. ... Alleman's 4x800 relay took home a second-place finish at the Western Big 6 meet.

CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD SECTIONAL

When: Friday at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in Kewanee. Field events get started at 3 p.m., with running events set for a 5 p.m. start.

Local teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Mercer County, Ridgewood, United. Other teams: Abingdon-Avon, Biggsville West Central, Elmwood-Brimfield, Farmington, Granville Putnam County, Henry-Senachwine, Knoxville, Lowpoint-Washburn, Peru St. Bede, Princeville, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Spring Valley Hall, Stark County.

FYI: Mercer County is coming off winning its fourth straight Lincoln Trail Conference team title and now looks to parlay that into its first sectional championship in five years and just the second in the program's history. ... The Golden Eagles' Lucas Arnold bagged titles in the 800, 1600 and with MerCo's 4x800 relay, with teammates Trenton Coulter (high jump), Jared Cheline (discus) Derek Coulter (3200) and Brecken Heinrichs (110 hurdles) also striking gold; Heinrichs also took second in the high jump and 300 hurdles. ... A-W's Landon Songer took home the LTC long jump title, with Titan teammate Coy McKibbon finishing third in the 800. ... Ridgewood's Aaron Gotthardt (triple jump) and Fernando Avila-Rubio (3200, 1600) each scored bronze medals at conference.

Moving on: The top two individuals and relays in each event, along with any individuals equaling or surpassing state qualifying standards, advance to next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston.

