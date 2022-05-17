 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IHSA Class 2A boys track & field Rochelle Sectional preview: Geneseo

Geneseo's Cooper Schaad clears the bar in the pole vault at 13 feet 1 1/2 during the United Township Kiwanis Invitational, boys track & field meet April 9. Schaad, Geneseo's only Western Big 6 champion, lead the Leafs into Wednesday's Class 2A Rochelle sectional.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Wednesday's schedule: Field events start at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5 p.m.

Local team: Geneseo. Other teams: Burlington Central, Dixon, Freeport, Galena, Maple Park Kaneland, Mendota, Princeton, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Stillman Valley, Sycamore, West Chicago Wheaton Academy, Wheaton St. Francis.

FYI: The Maple Leafs are just several days removed from a sixth-place finish at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet where senior standout Malakai Schaad won his team's only individual conference title by clearing 14-feet to win the pole vault. His younger brother, sophomore Cooper Schaad, tied for second in that event by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. ... Also scoring a Big 6 silver medal for Geneseo was sophomore Kaden Salisbury, who uncorked a throw of 141-1 to take second in the discus. He also threw 46-8 1/4 to finish third in the shot put. ... The Leafs also got top-five conference finishes from sophomore Jacob Rapps (fourth in both the 110 highs and 300 intermediate hurdles) as well as their 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Who advances: The top two individuals or relays in each event, along with those equaling or surpassing state qualifying standards advance to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A state meet in Charleston.

