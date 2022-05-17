IHSA Class 2A boys track & field Rochelle Sectional preview: Geneseo

FYI: The Maple Leafs are just several days removed from a sixth-place finish at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet where senior standout Malakai Schaad won his team's only individual conference title by clearing 14-feet to win the pole vault. His younger brother, sophomore Cooper Schaad, tied for second in that event by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. ... Also scoring a Big 6 silver medal for Geneseo was sophomore Kaden Salisbury, who uncorked a throw of 141-1 to take second in the discus. He also threw 46-8 1/4 to finish third in the shot put. ... The Leafs also got top-five conference finishes from sophomore Jacob Rapps (fourth in both the 110 highs and 300 intermediate hurdles) as well as their 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.