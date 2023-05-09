CLASS 3A MOLINE SECTIONAL

When and where: Thursday at Browning Field. Field events start at 2 p.m., running events at 4 p.m. The top two finishers and those topping state-qualifying standards advance to next weekend's state meet in Charleston.

Locals: Moline, Rock Island, United Township.

Others: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Oswego, Oswego East, Pekin, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Washington, Yorkville.

FYI: Coming off a second-place finish at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, Moline aims for its first sectional title in two decades. Maroons thrower Nai'lah Anders is a favorite in both the shot put and discus. Paige Melton placed second in the discus and triple jump at the conference meet. Corynn Holmes nabbed a win in the 100 hurdles and two runner-up finishes. UT's Ty-Asia Wiggins (100) and Rocky's JaMarrie Lee (200) finished second at conference.

CLASS 2A GALESBURG SECTIONAL

When and where: Thursday at Van Dyke Field. Field events start at 2 p.m., running events at 4 p.m. The top two finishers and those topping state-qualifying standards advance to next weekend's state meet in Charleston.

Locals: Geneseo, Kewanee.

Other schools: Bartonville Limestone, Canton, Chillicothe IVC, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Princeton.

FYI: Coming off its third consecutive Western Big 6 team title, Geneseo now takes aim at its fifth consecutive sectional championship. Since 2012, the Leafs have won six sectional titles, finishing second at state two years ago and taking third last spring. Individually, senior standout Annie Wirth overcome a leg injury to take Big 6 titles in the high jump and long jump plus finish third in the 300 hurdles. Classmate Phoebe Shoemaker enjoyed a stellar day by winning the 300 hurdles and taking second in the 100 high hurdles as well as being a part of two relay victories. Olivia Marshall (shot put) and Jocelyn Cechowicz (pole vault) claimed conference titles. For Kewanee, Larissa Meyer won the Three Rivers Conference high jump title while Rachel DeRycke (300 hurdles) and Emma Crofton (triple jump) registered top-four finishes.

CLASS 1A ERIE SECTIONAL

When and where: Wednesday at Wayne Hein Memorial Field. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m. The top two finishers and those topping state-qualifying standards advance to next weekend's state meet in Charleston.

Locals: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll.

Other schools: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Granville Putnam County, Milledgeville, Ottawa Marquette, Shabbona Indian Creek, Spring Valley Hall, Sterling Newman.

FYI: Fresh from winning its third straight Three Rivers Conference team crown, Sherrard now looks to make it three consecutive sectional championships. The Tigers are aiming for points from sprinting star Lilly Russell, the TRAC 100, 200 and 400 champ. Four of their relays and four other individuals finish top-two. Meet host E-P views Olivia Purvis (pole vault), Ashlyn Johnson (long jump), Brianna Neumiller (discus) and Jillian Norman (1,600) as vital point scorers. Another area winner at the Three Rivers meet was Morrison's Erika King (800). Alleman's Clarissa Ostrowski was the WB6 silver medalist in the 3,200. West Carroll sophomore Emma Randecker swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the Northwest Upstate Illini meet. At the NUIC meet, Fulton won three relays while sophomore Emery Wherry took the 100 hurdles crown.

CLASS 1A FARMINGTON SECTIONAL

When and where: Wednesday at Farmington High School. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m. The top two finishers and those topping state-qualifying standards advance to next weekend's state meet in Charleston.

Locals: Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Mercer County, Orion, Ridgewood.

Other schools: Elmwood-Brimfield, Eureka, Farmington, Henry-Senachwine, Knoxville, Minonk Fieldcrest, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Peoria Christian, Peoria Quest, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Stark County, Lowpoint-Washburn.

FYI: After having its run of three straight Lincoln Trail Conference titles snapped last week by Stark County, Annawan-Wethersfield looks to even the score as it pursues a second straight sectional championship. The Titans can rack up big points behind Kennady Anderson. She was the LTC champ in the 3,200 and runner-up in the 800. Kaylee Celus claimed gold in the long jump and supplies potential points in the hurdles. Tyra Jones finished top-two in two field events. Ridgewood freshman Emily Downing won three conference titles. MerCo's Eden Mueller was the runner-up in two distance races. Orion junior Olivia Thomsen won the 3,200 at the TRAC meet.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett