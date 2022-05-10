IHSA Girls' Track & Field Sectionals

CLASS 3A PLAINFIELD NORTH SECTIONAL

When: Thursday with field events getting underway at 4:30 p.m. and running events getting started at 5 p.m.

Local teams: Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other teams: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Naperville Neuqua Valley, Oswego, Oswego East, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville, Yorkville.

FYI: United Township senior distance standout Maddie Miller turned in a solid showing at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, posting personal best times in the 3200 and 800 as she finished second and third in those events, respectively. ... Teammates Ty-Asia Wiggins and Amaria Mayfield formed half of the Panthers' runner up 4x100 relay and were second and third, respectively, in the 100 meter dash. ... Two more UT standouts, Elanah Harris and Mariette Soglohun, finished second and third in the 100 high hurdles at conference. ... Moline's Nailah Anders won the Big 6 title in the shot put, with Maroon teammates Samantha Veto and Zoe Wanek taking silver in the high jump and triple jump, respectively.

CLASS 2A GENESEO SECTIONAL

When: Wednesday at Bob Reade Field with field events getting underway at 4 p.m. and running events set to begin between 4:45 and 5 p.m.

Local teams: Geneseo, Kewanee. Other teams: Coal City, Dixon, Galena, Galesburg, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Ottawa, Plano, Princeton, Rock Falls, Sandwich, Sterling, Streator.

FYI: The host Maple Leafs have enjoyed a stellar spring, recently bringing home the Western Big 6 team title and crowning eight conference champions. Among those is junior Annie Wirth, who cleared 1.75 meters (5 feet, 9 inches) in the high jump to set a school record; she also won the long jump and helped the Leafs' 4x400 relay to a conference gold medal. ... Senior teammate Ali Rapps earned conference titles with the 4x400 and 4x100 relays as well as both the 100 highs and 300 low hurdles. ... Geneseo's Olivia Marshall and Jillian Beneke were Big 6 champs in the discus and pole vault, respectively. ... Kewanee crowned a pair of Three Rivers Conference champions, with Larissa Meyer winning the high jump and Rachel DeRycke the 300 low hurdles.

CLASS 1A BUREAU VALLEY SECTIONAL

When: Wednesday at the BVHS track in Manlius, with field events starting at 4:30 p.m. and running events getting underway at 6:30 p.m.

Local teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Ridgewood, Riverdale. Other teams: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Granville Putnam County, Milledgeville, Ottawa Marquette, Peru St. Bede, Serena, Shabbona Indian Creek, Spring Valley Hall, Sterling Newman.

FYI: A-W comes in fresh from winning its third straight Lincoln Trail Conference team title, with the sophomore duo of Kennady Anderson (800, 1600, 3200) and Kaylee Celus (long jump, 300 low hurdles, 4x100 relay) each bagging three gold medals to lead the Titans; senior teammate Cassidy Miller was also an LTC gold medalist in the shot put. ... E-P senior Riley Packer captured gold medals at the Three Rivers Conference meet both individually (800) and with the Panthers' 4x800 relay. ... Also for E-P, Hayley Wuebben struck gold, in the pole vault, edging out teammate Olivia Purvis; Kennedy Buck earned silver in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay.

CLASS 1A MERCER COUNTY SECTIONAL

When: Thursday at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo. The field events get going at 3 p.m., with the running events starting at 4:30 p.m.

Local teams: Alleman, Galva, Mercer County, Orion, Rockridge, Sherrard. Other teams: Abingdon-Avon, Biggsville West Central, Bushnell-Prairie City, Carthage Illini West, Elmwood-Brimfield, Knoxville, Princeville, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Sciota West Prairie, Stark County, United, West Hancock.

FYI: Sherrard continued a dominant season by rolling to the Three Rivers Conference meet with nearly twice as many points as runner-up Princeton; the Tigers were paced by their sophomore Lillian Russell. Russell swept the 100, 200 and 400 sprints and also bagged a gold medal in the 4x100 relay. ... Junior teammate Kelsey Hutchins was also a multiple gold winner, taking the triple jump title as well as being a part of the 4x100; the duo of Lauren Copeland and Sarah Neal earned three relay titles (4x100, 4x200, 4x400). ... In the weights, the Tigers' Charlotte Frere won the discus, with junior teammate Olivia Meskan finishing second in the shot put and the discus. ... Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen won the TRAC title in the 1600 and was second in the 800. ... Alleman's Tess Hendrickson was the Western Big 6 runner-up in the 1600. ... Rockridge's Briece Begyn was a TRAC silver medalist in the high jump, 100 high hurdles and the 4x200 relay. ... For host MerCo, Eden Mueller was the Lincoln Trail runner-up in the 1600 and 3200, with teammate Tessa Miller performing likewise in the high jump. ... United's Reece Bertelsen scored three LTC gold medals (triple jump, 100, 4x200).

Who advances: At each sectional, the top two finishers in each event along with any individuals or relay teams equaling or surpassing state-qualifying standards advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Charleston.

