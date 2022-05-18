IHSA state girls track and field: Five local storylines to keep an eye on

The 2022 IHSA girls track & field state meet will be held in Charleston from Thursday through Saturday, and many local athletes have a chance to be crowned state champions.

Here are some of the biggest local storylines heading into the weekend at Eastern Illinois University.

Geneseo’s dynamic duo

Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps head back to the state meet with state champion medals already in the trophy case after helping the Maple Leafs to a silver medal team finish in 2021. Wirth, a junior, was the high jump champion last season and like Rapps, was part of both the 4x200 and 4x400 state champion relay teams. Wirth also placed second in the long jump, but this year her eyes are set on both.

Wirth became a sectional champ in both events last week and set a personal-best mark of 5 feet, 9 ¼ inches in the high jump - the highest in the state of Illinois this season. Wirth’s second-place finish in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 45.15, is the third-fastest so far this year in Class 2A.

But hurdles at Geneseo have been controlled by Rapps. The Belmont University commit, who placed second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles last season at state, has once again put up impressive numbers in her senior campaign.

Rapps won both events at sectionals for the third time in her career to qualify for state. Her 45.03 mark in the 300 hurdles earned her the No. 2 seed in the event at state, and although Rapps is ranked sixth in the 100 hurdles, she has yet to match her personal-best 14.92 time she set last season at state.

Can Geneseo repeat last season’s state success?

The Maple Leafs placed at state for the first time in 2021, earning the runner-up trophy, and this year Geneseo will bring athletes in 11 events.

Wirth and Rapps will get their share of points, but Geneseo needs solid performances from all three relay teams (4x100, 4x200 and 4x200) as well as other individuals to place as high once again.

One event Geneseo could place well in is discus, where sophomore Olivia Marshall has dominated locally this season. She has won six of eight events, placing second in the two she didn’t win, and became a sectional champion in the event with a PR of 124 foot, 10 ¾ inch heave.

Addison Pischke (100), Jaide Flowers (800) and Johnna Shoemaker (pole vault) also qualified individually after impressive sectional meet performances.

Titan effort

Annawan-Wethersfield won its third straight Lincoln Trail Conference title this season behind sophomore Kennady Anderson.

Anderson set school records in the 800, 1600 and 3200 this season and won all three events at the sectional meet with relative ease. She also anchored the Titans’ 4x400 state-qualifying relay team.

Anderson is the fifth seed in both the 800 and 3200 at state. She ran a personal best in both events on May 2 with a 2:21 in the 800 and 11:35.13 in the 3200.

And just like Geneseo, Annawan-Wethersfield will have a plethora of athletes in Charleston. The Titans will be represented in 10 events including three relays (4x100 4x200 and 4x800). Madison Rusk (100), Kaylee Celus (300 hurdles), Cassidy Miller (shot put) and Brody Garcia (discus) make up the rest of the team at state.

Tiger sighting

Sherrard will be well-represented at the state meet with Tigers in nine events – six individuals and three relay teams.

Charlotte Frere and Olivia Meskan are in discus. The Sherrard pair are seeded third and fifth, respectively, in the event and have a chance to bring the Tigers big team points. Frere finished first at sectionals with a 128-foot, 3-inch heave – a mark almost eight feet shy of her personal high. Meskan (126-9 ¼) placed second at sectionals.

Lillian Russell set a PR in the 100 at sectionals with a time of 12.83 to qualify for state. She is seeded 12th in the event. Senior Kadence McCarney is seeded eighth in the high jump after a 5-1 ¾ PR at sectionals. Kelsey Hutchins is seeded fifth in the triple jump (34-9) after placing second at sectionals.

Three Tiger relay teams (4x200, 4x200 and 4x800) also qualified for state.

Triple threat in 3A

Moline is the only local school to be represented in the Class 3A state meet, sending two athletes to Charleston. Nailah Anders qualified for discus after a second-place sectional finish and Corynn Holmes will be in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.

Holmes will have her best chance for a state medal in the hurdle events. The junior set a PR of 15.01 in the 100 hurdles at the Plainfield North Sectional last week to qualify for state with a second-place finish. Holmes is ranked sixth in the event. She has yet to PR this season in the 300 hurdles, but she set a season-best 46.06 mark at sectionals to qualify for state – where she is also ranked sixth.

Last season, Holmes finished 14th in the 100 hurdles and 12th in the 300 hurdles at state.

Others to watch:

Fulton relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800

Emma Randecker (West Carroll): 100 and 200

Eden Mueller (Mercer County): 1600 and 3200

Tess Hendrickson (Alleman): 1600

Kennedy Buck (Erie-Prophetstown): 200, 400 and shot put

