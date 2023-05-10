WESTERN BIG 6

When and where: Friday at Augustana College's Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island (hosted by Alleman). Field events get underway at 3 p.m., with running events starting at 5 p.m.

FYI: United Township has put together a solid spring and appears to be a strong favorite to defend last year's conference championship. The Panthers boast equal strength both in the field events and on the track. However, last year's runner-up Moline along with Rock Island are both capable of challenging UT for team supremacy... Last year's Big 6 meet was spread over two days, as weather forced it to be suspended.

THREE RIVERS

When and where: Friday at Bryant Field, Princeton. Field events get underway at 4 p.m., with running events set to start at 5:30 p.m.

FYI: Riverdale is seeking its third consecutive conference championship and looks to be a strong favorite to do so. The Rams returned the bulk of their lineup from last year's squad that not only took TRAC gold but won its first sectional team title since 2004... However, Princeton is eager for another shot after finishing just 12 points (114-102) behind Riverdale in last year's conference meet at Orion... The trio of Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge and Sherrard could also factor in the mix; E-P and Sherrard took fourth and fifth, respectively, in 2022.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI

When and where: Thursday at Forreston High School. Field events get going at 4 p.m., with running events starting at 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Galena comes in as the reigning NUIC champion, tallying 126 points last year to finish well ahead of runner-up Forreston (95 points)... In its NUIC meet debut, Fulton finished ninth out of 10 squads (West Carroll finished in 10th place). Led by senior and 2022 triple jump runner-up Daken Pessman and shot put bronze medalist Braiden Damhoff, the Steamers hope to be more of a factor in this year's team race.

