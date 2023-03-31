Individuals to watch

Lucas Arnold, sr., Mercer County: Won Lincoln Trail Conference championships in both the 3,200 and 1,600 and was a third-place finisher in the mile at the 1A Wethersfield Sectional, just missing out on a state berth.

Fernando Avila-Rubio, jr., Ridgewood: Took second at the 1A Wethersfield Sectional in the 3,200 to qualify for state and was also the bronze medalist in the 3,200 and 1,600 at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet.

Derek Coulter, sr., Mercer County: Took home the Lincoln Trail Conference title in the 3,200 and was fifth at the LTC meet in the 1,600 before finishing fifth in both events at the 1A Wethersfield Sectional.

William Fredrickson, sr., Mercer County: Earned top-five finishes in the 100 and 400 at the Lincoln Trail Conference (finishing fourth in each race) and helped the Golden Eagles' 4x400 relay to an LTC silver medal. He is one of several key returning seniors for the four-time reigning league champions.

Brecken Heinrichs, sr., Mercer County: Won the 1A Wethersfield Sectional title in the 110 high hurdles after doing likewise at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet; he also took second at the LTC meet in the high jump and the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Eli Hinde, sr., Riverdale: A state qualifier in the 300 intermediate hurdles after finishing second at the 1A Erie Sectional. He finished sixth at the Three Rivers Conference meet in the 300 hurdles and scored top five finishes in the 110 high hurdles at conference (third place) and sectionals (fifth).

Parker Holldorf, sr., Erie-Prophetstown: After finishing second in the pole vault at the Three Rivers Conference meet, he captured the 1A Erie Sectional title in that event by clearing 12 feet, 2 inches.

Will Leighty, sr., Riverdale: Finished second in the triple jump at the 1A Erie Sectionial to qualify for state, where he placed 11th; he was also the Three Rivers Conference runner-up in that event.

Peyton Locke, sr., Rockridge: Finished eighth at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 100 meters with a time of 11.38 seconds and was eighth in the 200 with a 23.15 clocking; he won the 100 at the 1A Erie Sectional and was runner-up in the 200 and 400.

Tommy Murray, sr., Riverdale: Coming off a pair of top-five finishes at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston, placing third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:21.98 and taking fourth in the 3,200 with a school-record time of 9:31.76. He won Three Rivers Conference and 1A Erie Sectional titles in both of those races and was the conference runner-up in the 800 meter run.

Landis Musser, sr., Riverdale: Finished 12th at the 1A state meet in the 800 and was the 1A Erie Sectional champion in the same event as well as the Three Rivers Conference champion; he also finished as sectional and conference runner-up in the 1,600.

Daken Pessman, sr., Fulton: Won the 1A Erie Sectional title in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 2 inches; he was runner-up in the same event at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet.

Luke Wiklund, jr., Riverdale: Qualified for state in the 100 meter dash with a third-place finish at the 1A Erie Sectional and was fifth in that event at the Three Rivers Conference meet as well as seventh in the 200 meter dash.

Alex Zarlatanes, jr., Rockridge: Earned a state medal by placing ninth in the discus with a throw of 152 feet, 10 inches. He won the 1A Erie Sectional in the same event and finished second at the Three Rivers Conference meet.

Teams to watch

Annawan-Wethersfield: After tying Ridgewood for fourth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, the Titans look to be a squad on the upswing as they return several up-and-coming underclassmen who gained vital experience last season.

Erie-Prophetstown: A fourth-place finisher at the Three Rivers Conference meet, the Panthers were the main challenger to Riverdale at last season's IHSA Class 1A Erie Sectional as they finished second with 81 points, 16 behind the Rams. Replacing several key performers lost to graduation will be crucial for E-P this spring.

Mercer County: The Golden Eagles won their fourth consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference team championship in 2022 and went on to place third at the IHSA Class 1A Wethersfield Sectional. Graduation cost MerCo several key athletes, but plenty of talent returns to keep it a force to reckon with in '23.

Riverdale: After winning the West Division portion of the COVID-altered 2021 Three Rivers Conference meet, the Rams took home another conference team title at the reunified TRAC meet last spring, then bagged their first IHSA Class 1A sectional team title since 2004 before finishing tied for 21st at the state meet in Charleston. The majority of their roster is back to build on last spring's achievements.

Rockridge: Looking to build off a fourth-place finish at the 1A Erie Sectional, the Rockets return a good portion of last year's standouts and have the potential to be a contender in the Three Rivers Conference this spring.

Sherrard: The Tigers notched fifth-place finishes at both the Three Rivers Conference and 1A Erie Sectional meets, but look for bigger and better things in 2023 as several top underclassmen return from last year's roster.