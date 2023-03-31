Individuals to watch

Kennady Anderson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: The Titans' distance standout brought home three medals from last year's IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston, including top-five finishes in the 3,200 (third, 10:57.69) and the 1,600 (fourth, 5:12.23) along with a sixth-place showing in the 800 (2:18.50). She was also a state qualifier with A-W's 4x400 relay and won all three individual distance races at the Lincoln Trail Conference and Bureau Valley Sectional meets.

Briece Begyn, sr., Rockridge: Qualified for state in the high jump and the 100 high hurdles, winning the latter event at the 1A Mercer County Sectional; she was also second at the Three Rivers Conference Meet in the high jump, 100 hurdles and with the Rockets' 4x200 relay.

Makenna Bode, jr., Riverdale: Qualified for state with a first-place finish in the 400 at the 1A Bureau Valley Sectional and was the Three Rivers Conference's bronze medalist in the same event.

Kennedy Buck, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Qualified for state in the shot put, 200- and 400-meter races; she was the 1A Bureau Valley Sectional runner-up and the Three Rivers Conference bronze medalist in the shot put. She also took second at conference in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay events.

Kaylee Celus, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Won the Lincoln Trail Conference title in the 300 low hurdles and was second at the 1A Bureau Valley Sectional in the same event as well as winning LTC titles in the long jump and with the Titans' 4x100 relay, the latter also a sectional winner.

Rachel DeRycke, jr., Kewanee: Won the Three Rivers Conference title in the 300 low hurdles and placed fourth in that event at the 2A Geneseo Sectional. She was fourth at the TRAC in the 100 high hurdles and sixth at sectionals in that event.

Kelsey Hutchins, sr., Sherrard: Finished third at state in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 11 3/4 inches after taking second in that event at the 1A Mercer County Sectional. She also won Three Rivers Conference titles in the triple jump and with the Tigers' 4x100 relay and also qualified for state with the 4x200 relay.

Olivia Meskan, sr., Sherrard: Qualified for state in the discus after finishing second at the 1A Mercer County Sectional, then took eighth at state with a throw of 120 feet, 4 inches. She was also the Three Rivers Conference runner-up in both the discus and shot put.

Larissa Meyer, sr., Kewanee: Finished 13th at the 2A state meet in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 after finishing second in that event at the Geneseo Sectional and winning the Three Rivers Conference high jump title.

Eden Mueller, sr., Mercer County: Won 1A Mercer County Sectional titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 and went on to finish sixth in the 1,600 at the state meet with a time of 5:31.87 and was 11th in the 3,200 (11:35.33); she was also the Lincoln Trail Conference runner-up in both events.

Keaten Needham, so., Rockridge: A key contributor for the Rockets both individually and in the relays; she took second at the 1A Mercer County Sectional and qualified for state in the 400 and was fourth in that event at the Three Rivers Conference meet in addition to taking third at conference in the 100 and 4x100 relay.

Emma Randecker, so., West Carroll: Earned a 1A state medal in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.48 seconds and earned titles at the Winnebago Sectional meet in both the 100 and 200.

Lillian Russell, jr., Sherrard: Was a state qualifier with the Tigers' 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams and won Three Rivers Conference championships with the 4x100 relay as well as in the 100, 200 and 400 events; she was also first at the 1A Mercer County Sectional in the 100.

Olivia Thomsen, jr., Orion: Qualified for state in the 3,200 after finishing second at the 1A Mercer County Sectional, where she also took third in the 1,600. She won the 1,600-meter title at the Three Rivers Conference meet and was second in the 800.

Teams to watch

Erie-Prophetstown: After finishing third at last year's Three Rivers Conference Meet, just four points behind runner-up Princeton, as well as third at the 1A Bureau Valley Sectional, the Panthers look to maintain their place as perennial contenders as several key individuals are back in the fold for 2023.

Fulton: The Steamers were runners-up at the 1A Bureau Valley Sectional last spring as well as the second-place finishers at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet but will have to replace several graduated standouts.

Mercer County: Tying for third at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, the Golden Eagles look to vie with LTC runner-up United and fellow co-bronze medalist Princeville as challengers to A-W's supremacy this spring.

Rockridge: Last year's fourth-place Three Rivers Conference squad returns several of its top performers and looks to be primed to take the next step this spring.

Sherrard: Winners of the Three Rivers West Division in the COVID-altered 2021 season, in which the conference meet was split by its two divisions, the Tigers reigned atop the entire TRAC last season and while they lost some key athletes to graduation, return a sizable battle-tested contingent of individuals.