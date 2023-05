When and where: Thursday through Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field in Charleston.

Class 1A start times: Field events: 10 a.m. Thursday and Saturday. Running events: 11 a.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Class 2A start times: Field events: 8 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Running events: 9 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 3A start times: Field events: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Running events: 1:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Area 3A competitors -- Moline: Saiheed Jah, sr. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); United Township: Alassane Ba, sr. (200), Benedict Lissa, sr. (triple jump), Willie Padonou, sr. (300 hurdles), Dameon Wright, sr. (pole vault), 400 relay

Area 2A competitors -- Geneseo: Brayden Combs, jr. (pole vault), Dylan Gehl, so. (1,600, 3,200), Luke Johnsen, jr. (shot put), Max Johnson, so. (800), Jacob Rapps, jr. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Jackson Reade, jr. (high jump), Kaden Salisbury, jr. (shot put, discus), Cooper Schaad, jr. (pole vault), Jack Snyder, sr. (400), 1,600 relay

Area 1A competitors -- Alleman: Noah Britton, jr. (800), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Annawan-Wethersfield: Enrique Escareno, sr. (300 hurdles), Zeb Rashid, so. (100), Matthew Senteney, sr. (high jump), Karson Shrum, so. (3,200); Erie-Prophetstown: Caleb Eads, jr. (triple jump), 3,200 relay; Fulton: Braiden Damhoff, sr. (shot put), Daken Pessman, sr. (triple jump); Mercer County: Lucas Arnold, sr. (800), Daylen Blaser, so. (long jump), Derek Coulter, sr. (1,600, 3,200), Brecken Heinrichs, sr. (110 hurdles), Jackson Long, sr. (pole vault), Chase Olson, sr. (triple jump), Bodie Salmon, so. (shot put), 400 relay, 800 relay, 3,200 relay; Morrison: Brady Anderson, fr. (100), 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; Riverdale: William Leighty, sr. (110 hurdles, triple jump), Tommy Murray, sr. (1,600, 3,200), Landis Musser, sr. (800, 1,600), Peyton Sand, sr. (3,200), 1,600 relay; Rockridge: Caleb Cunico, so. (high jump), Jacob Freyermuth, so. (100), Peyton Locke, sr. (100, 200), Vaughn Myers, sr. (discus), Alex Zarlatanes, jr. (discus), 800 relay, 1,600 relay; Sherrard: Alyus Johnson, sr. (triple jump).

— Compiled by Terry Duckett