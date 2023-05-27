Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Saiheed Jah made the most of his last high school track meet. The Moline High School senior earned two medals in the Illinois boys state track and field championships Saturday at O’Brien Field.

Jah finished third in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.68. He came into the event seeded fourth with a 14.58-second prelim time.

“I’m definitely proud of myself,” Jah said after he competed in the 110-meter hurdles. “I mean, you never know, with the conditions, maybe that was a PR race and there’s a gust of wind or something. I don’t know, it’s definitely my goal to win, but at the state meet, that’s asking for a lot. I mean, you’re racing against the best runners in the state. So, I’m definitely just thankful to have the experience for the third time. It’s always fun being at Eastern.”

Jah followed his performance in the 110-meter hurdles with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. The Maroon posted a time of 38.66, which was good for a personal best.

Jah finished one thousandth of a second ahead of third-place Johnathan Tagel of Crystal Lake in the 300-meter hurdles. He came up about three tenths of a second short of Glenview’s Ryan Schaefer in the event.

“Going into that race, I knew the No. 1 guy was really fast,” Jah said. “I was hoping to beat him, but my hopes weren’t that high because I knew he was crazy. I think I started out pretty well. Over the first hurdle, it was pretty even, but I think I had a little bit of an edge. I mean, I think my kick at the end really got me. I think some people were catching me, then I kicked at the end, caught two people. So, it was really good.”

Jah added that he’s proud of the performance he put together at this year’s state tournament because it showed the progress he’s made during his career. In 2022, Jah placed fifth and sixth in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Jah was sixth in the 110 and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 2021.

“I mean, I’m just glad that I was able to come out with a silver at state,” Jah said. “I know it’s pretty impressive. I’m definitely proud of myself. I hope I made my family proud, as well as my coaches and teammates. I mean, it feels really good. I know, on the car ride home, I’m gonna be like, ‘Dang, this is probably my last meet ever.’ But I’m just really happy right now.”

Jah added that he is open to competing for a college track team, but he has yet to officially decide if he wants to continue his hurdling career.

Like Jah, Alleman’s Noah Britton claimed a silver medal in Charleston. The Pioneer junior placed second in the Class 1A 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1:54.87.

“It was just such a hard race,” Britton said. “It was fast. I took on competition I’d never faced before.”

Britton’s performance came on the heels of a disappointing outing for Alleman’s 3,200-meter relay team. The Pioneers qualified for the event finals as the No. 8 seed with a time of 8:17.95. The Pioneers, however, ultimately placed 12th with an 8:17.26 mark.

“I felt super relaxed and refreshed,” Britton said of his mindset heading into the 800. "I was bummed out because we got 12th (in the relay), but I came back with a new sense of drive to do well in this race.”

Britton was seeded ninth in the 800-meter finals. Despite the ranking, he found a way to make the medal stand. Britton’s time in the finals was nearly five seconds faster than the mark he hit in the event prelims.

In the relay, his split was 1:53.

“So, I just figured, I’d get out strong, keep these guys after me," Britton said. "Maybe one passed me, but I still went for a PR.”

Geneseo’s Cooper Schaad claimed a bronze medal after receiving a No. 4 pre-event seed in the Class 2A pole vault. His top vault Saturday measured 13-03.

Despite his finish, Schaad was still a bit disappointed in his performance. His career-best vault is 16-01.75 and he was hoping to hit a height near that mark.

“I think, based on PRs, I was seeded second,” Schaad said. “I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed, but third is still third. I’ll take it.”

Schaad added that he’s been hampered by shin injuries this season. Even with the ailment, he’s not planning to slow down. Schaad is set to compete in a national event in Pennsylvania in two weeks, and he’s taking little time off before he heads east.

“Well, we’re going to take a rest week, just make sure my shins are still in tip top shape,” Schaad said. “Then, the next week, we’ll figure something out.”

United Township’s Alassane Ba also competed on Saturday. He placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.05. Ba finished about half a second off of the time first-place Daniel Lacy of Champaign Centennial posted.