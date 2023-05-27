Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Tommy Murray hit another gear on Saturday at O’Brien Field.

The Riverdale senior swept the Illinois state boys track meet’s Class 1A distance events, winning the 3,200 and1,600-meter runs with times of 9:14.77 and 4:19.24, respectively.

Murray won the 3,200 in dominant fashion, crossing the finish line eight seconds ahead of the rest of the field. For the first half of the race, Murray cruised behind one or two runners. In the latter portion of the event, however, he turned on the jets.

“That’s kinda what I was hoping to do,” Murray said. “There were a lot of good runners, a lot of times close to mine. I really wanted someone to lead it in the beginning, and I’m really glad (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood’s Logan Beckmier) did. I was kinda trying to sit there for the first mile or so, and then, with three laps to go, try to turn it on, hit a new gear.”

Murray said his ability to increase his speed during races sometimes comes from his winning itch. In the 1,600, Murray went back-and-forth with Elmwood’s Isaiah Hill, who ultimately placed second with a time of 4:19.93. Murray made his final push past Hill on the last turn of the race.

“It’s really that thirst for victory and for winning,” Murray said. “That’s the adrenaline, and when that gets taken away from me, (the speed) comes back. That’s what I go for.”

Murray didn’t take his distance sweep for granted — even though he came into the 1,600-meter seeded first with a qualifying time of 4:20.80. Murray was the No. 3 seed in the 3,200-meter with a 9:36.09 qualifying mark.

“It wasn’t necessarily a given thing in my mind,” Murray said. “I definitely thought it was going to be hard to do. It was definitely a far-reaching goal for me. I’m very happy to have achieved it.”

While speed did play a big role in his performance, Murray said race planning was just as important to his success. Before both races, the Creighton recruit charted out how he wanted to run each race, and when the starting gun sounded, he focused on executing his plan.

“When you’re running with really good kids like this, tactics become very important,” Murray said. “I tactically planned out my 3,200, for sure. I tactically planned out (the 1,600) as well. It pays off when you’re running against great competition like I have been.”

Rockridge’s Peyton Locke almost had a multi-title weekend like Murray. The senior won the 100-meter dash with 10.86-second time and placed second in the 200. Locke finished about half a second ahead of Winnebago’s Supreme Muhammad in the 100.

Locke said he wasn’t expecting to win the 100 before he put his toe to the starting line. He was seeded third ahead of the event with a qualifying time of 10.98.

“I ran pretty good times, but there’s some fast kids here — this is the state championship. I was just trying to run my best," Locke said. "I mean, my whole family is here, so I just wanted to show out for them, run my absolute best for everyone. It was my last 100 of my high school career. You know, the outcome could not have been better. I can’t lie, it was phenomenal. It was a great experience.”

In the 200, Locke couldn’t find a way to beat Muhammad a second time. Muhammad placed first in the race with a time of 21.60, and Locke hit a 21.76-second mark.

Though he did not beat Muhammad, Locke is still satisfied with his performance in the 200. The Augustana College commit posted a time that was good for a personal best and break his own school record.

“I did my hardest,” Locke said. “I mean, Supreme Muhammad is fast. I ran my best time, and I gave it my all. There was just nothing else I could do. I got second at state. I can’t complain whatsoever.”

Locke was also a member of the Rockets’ 800 relay quartet. The group placed sixth with a time of 1:30.24. Rockridge’s relay team came into the event finals as the No. 9 seed.

Locke’s efforts pushed Rockridge to 10th in the Class 1A team standings. The Rockets wrapped up the meet with 22 total team points. Rockridge was 8.5 points away from placing inside the top three.

Two other area athletes also found ways to outperform their pre-event seeds at Eastern Illinois University. Mercer County’s Chase Olson was seeded 18th in the Class 1A triple jump, but he placed seventh with a 43-foot, 6-inch leap.

“Today was awesome,” Olson said. “I had been feeling pretty good the last couple times I’d been jumping. I knew I could do it, and I just got it done.”

Olson’s unlikely showing at this year’s state meet almost never happened. The senior had not gone out for track before this season, but some convincing from Mercer County’s coaches pushed him to jump for the Eagles.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Olson said of his performance. “Just to be able to accomplish something that I had not a lot of training in is pretty awesome.”