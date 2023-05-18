CLASS 1A ROCKRIDGE SECTIONAL
When and where: Friday at Rockridge High School, Edgington. Field events get underway at 3 p.m., with running events set to start at 4 p.m.
Local schools: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll.
Other schools: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Forreston, Lena-Winslow, Milledgeville, Pearl City, Sterling Newman, Stockton.
FYI: After having its bid for a third straight Three Rivers Conference team title denied last Friday by Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale looks to bounce back as it bids for a second straight sectional championship. Senior Tommy Murray swept both the 3,200 (9:52.95) and the 1,600 (4:23.40) titles at the TRAC meet. Fellow senior William Leighty also scored a title in the 110 hurdles (16.26) in addition to placing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump; Murray and fellow seniors Mitchell Hasenour, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand also teamed up to win the conference's 3,200-meter relay title in 8:20.57; Musser was also a runner-up in the 800 and Sand took third in the 1,600... The host Rockridge Rockets crowned a pair of conference champions in senior Peyton Locke (200) and junior Alex Zarlatanes (discus); The duo also helped the Rockets to a pair of top-three relay finishes. Locke was also runner-up in the open 100... Alleman junior Noah Britton was the Western Big 6 champion in the 800 meter run, breaking his own school record by posting a time of 1:55.03... Erie-Prophetstown senior Parker Holldorf won the Three Rivers pole vault title by clearing 3.96 meters, besting Sherrard senior Brody Bernier (3.81 meters)... Morrison's 400 and 1,600-meter relays won conference titles. Its 800 relay took second... Fulton freshman Landen Leu took second in the high jump at his first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.
CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD SECTIONAL
When and where: Friday at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee. Field events start at 3 p.m., with running events getting underway at 4:15 p.m.
Local schools: Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Mercer County, Ridgewood, United.
Other schools: Abingdon-Avon, Biggsville West Central, Bushnell-Prairie City, Carthage Illini West, Elmwood-Brimfield, Farmington, Henry-Senachwine, Knoxville, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Princeville, Sciota West Prairie, Stark County, West Hancock.
FYI: Mercer County took home its sixth consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference team crown two weeks ago, and now takes aim at its first sectional championship since winning in 2017. The Golden Eagles scored big points in the distance events as senior Derek Coulter took first in both the 3,200 (10:32.75) and the 1,600 (4:45.48) and classmate Lucas Arnold won the 800 (2:05.63). Fellow senior Brecken Heinrichs took the 110 hurdles title (16.05) and was third in the 300 hurdles. Chase Olson was the LTC triple jump gold medalist (13.21 meters)... LTC runner-up and sectional host Annawan-Wethersfield got titles from Zeb Rashid (100), Matthew Senteney (high jump) and Irvin Landwehr (pole vault)... Ridgewood junior Fernando Avila-Rubio took a silver medal in the 800, while United's 1,600 relay also earned silver.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett