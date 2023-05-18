CLASS 1A ROCKRIDGE SECTIONAL

FYI: After having its bid for a third straight Three Rivers Conference team title denied last Friday by Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale looks to bounce back as it bids for a second straight sectional championship. Senior Tommy Murray swept both the 3,200 (9:52.95) and the 1,600 (4:23.40) titles at the TRAC meet. Fellow senior William Leighty also scored a title in the 110 hurdles (16.26) in addition to placing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump; Murray and fellow seniors Mitchell Hasenour, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand also teamed up to win the conference's 3,200-meter relay title in 8:20.57; Musser was also a runner-up in the 800 and Sand took third in the 1,600... The host Rockridge Rockets crowned a pair of conference champions in senior Peyton Locke (200) and junior Alex Zarlatanes (discus); The duo also helped the Rockets to a pair of top-three relay finishes. Locke was also runner-up in the open 100... Alleman junior Noah Britton was the Western Big 6 champion in the 800 meter run, breaking his own school record by posting a time of 1:55.03... Erie-Prophetstown senior Parker Holldorf won the Three Rivers pole vault title by clearing 3.96 meters, besting Sherrard senior Brody Bernier (3.81 meters)... Morrison's 400 and 1,600-meter relays won conference titles. Its 800 relay took second... Fulton freshman Landen Leu took second in the high jump at his first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.