CLASS 3A MINOOKA SECTIONAL

When and where: Wednesday at Minooka High School. Field events get started at 2 p.m., with the running events set to go off at 4 p.m. The top two finishers and individuals/relays topping state qualifying standards advance to the May 25-27 state meet in Charleston.

Local schools: Moline, Rock Island, United Township.

Other schools: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Crete-Monee, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West, Pekin, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Washington, Yorkville.

FYI: United Township is coming off its second straight Western Big 6 team title and its seventh conference crown in head coach Evan Holschbach's 10 years at the helm, and is now taking aim at its first sectional team crown since winning three in a row from 2008-10... At the Big 6 meet, Panther senior Alassane Ba enjoyed a stellar performance with victories in the 100 (11.11), 200 (22.06) and high jump (1.92 meters), posting personal bests in each event. Gold medals from teammates Korey Randle (long jump), Benedict Lissa (triple jump), Dameon Wright (pole vault) and Cayden Munson (discus) also boosted the UT cause... Moline senior hurdles standout Saiheed Jah defended his titles with school-record times in both the 110 (14.77) and 300 hurdles (39.44) at the conference meet, and was joined among the gold medalist ranks by classmate Mark Runkle in the shot put... Rock Island sophomores Gunnar Carroll (pole vault) and Santana Smith (triple jump) were both Big 6 runners-up.

CLASS 2A GENESEO SECTIONAL

When and where: Wednesday at Bob Reade Field, Geneseo. Field events get things started at 3:30 p.m., with the running events set to begin at 5:30 p.m. The top two finishers and any individuals/relays bettering state qualifying marks advance to the May 25-27 state meet in Charleston.

Local schools: Geneseo, Kewanee.

Other schools: Dixon, Galesburg, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Ottawa, Plano, Princeton, Rock Falls, Sandwich, Sterling, Streator.

FYI: Geneseo did not crown any champions at last Friday's Western Big 6 meet, but junior Kaden Salisbury did score a pair of runner-up finishes in the shot put and the discus, as did classmate Jacob Rapps in the 110 hurdles. Sophomore teammate Dylan Gehl also earned a conference medal by taking third in the 1,600... Kewanee sophomore Dontaveon Thomas was a two-event winner at last Friday's Three Rivers Conference meet, capturing titles in the high jump (1.80 meters) and the triple jump (12.54 meters).

