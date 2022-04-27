Illinois Pacesetter: Competitive mindset, bond with teammates drives Geneseo's Wirth

GENESEO — When asked how to describe Annie Wirth as an athlete, the answer was almost the same from both of her varsity coaches.

Wirth, a junior, has become one of the most dependable basketball players in the area, and one of the best track & field athletes in the entire state, through a competitive mindset that her coaches say is one of a kind.

“She came into the huddle on a couple of occasions during tight ball games and she would just look so focused and I remember asking her what’s wrong, and she just said — 'Coach, I don’t want to lose,'" Geneseo basketball coach Scott Hardison said. “You can’t teach something like that. It’s something internally she has. She is just so competitive, it doesn’t matter what it is. She wants to be the best player on the track or on the court. And she doesn’t want to lose.”

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter is the Class 2A defending state high jump champion who also played an instrumental role in Geneseo basketball’s 31-2 season this past winter, earning first team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors in the process.

Wirth has won all four of her high jump competitions this spring season and has competed in a career-high eight events already — 800m, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, high jump, long jump, 400 relay, 800 relay and 1600 relay.

“She is such a versatile athlete and she’s really looking to focus on track when she gets to the next level,” Geneseo track & field coach Kyle Morey said. “Competing in the decathlon at the collegiate level is one of her big goals. We want to get her exposure.”

Wirth, who is still undecided on her college choice, could have competed in nine or 10 events by now, but weather has forced numerous meets to get canceled. Wirth was going to attempt shot put for the first time Monday, but competition was called off.

“I love doing new things, it helps me a lot,” Wirth said. “I do it because I know it will help the team get points. That’s honestly why I started doing hurdles. Even if I don’t like it, I’ll do it for the team because I like winning and getting those points.”

So far, it’s worked out for both Wirth and the team. Geneseo has won every meet it has participated in this season – including the Rock Island ABC Invitational and Silver Streak Invitational that featured larger schools.

And Wirth has been a major part of that. Wirth has the second-highest high jump mark in the state this season (5 feet, 7.25 inches), the fifth fastest time in the state in the 300m hurdles (46.01), and the fifth farthest long jump (18-5).

The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, which consist of Wirth, Addison Pischke, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps, have posted state qualifying standard times for 2A and rank inside the top five in fastest times this season in Illinois. The same relay teams won state titles last season to aid Geneseo to a second place finish at state, the highest ever in school history.

“It’s really a testament to her work ethic, her determination and her mental fortitude to do that consistently on a week-by-week basis,” Morey said. “There’s a lot of pressure in that, to win, regardless of what we expect out of her. She expects out of herself to win and she puts that pressure on herself every time. But she has handled that gracefully.”

Both Wirth and her coaches have pointed to that fact that she is a two-sport athlete as a factor in her success. On the basketball court, Wirth grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game – second most in the WB6 – and averaged 9.2 points with a team-high 85 steals. She was named first team all-WB6 and second team all-metro after a season that saw Geneseo reach No. 1 in the Illinois AP Poll for the first time in school history.

“If you are playing, you want her on your team,” Hardison said. “If you are playing against her, you hate it because she does everything that you want out of a teammate.

“She has those fast-twitch muscles that allow her to get off the floor quicker, whether it’s jumping or it’s running. She just has that half-step ahead of everyone else. She can do things that you don’t see out of a high school athlete very often.”

Wirth won the state title with a 5’ 5.75 high jump last season, but has already surpassed it with a 5’ 7.25 mark this season. She credited basketball for that.

“I was jumping really well at the beginning of the season because of basketball,” Wirth said. “I had been used to jumping so much for grabbing rebounds. And I also compete with Ali Rapps in track, too, who is on the relays. It’s cool getting to do that.”

One of the things that sticks out when talking with Wirth is how often she mentions her teammates. She is focused on winning, but she also takes just as much importance in her relationships with her friends.

“I know Ali so well and she knows what cheers me up and how to help,” Wirth said. “Addison Pischke has been on the relays and I’ve known her forever. We just all know each other so well and it helps a lot because we trust each other. It’s a really special group of people.”

Morey said how she interacts with her teammates at practice has stood out. And while she has had all of this success as an athlete, she has also grown into a good person.

“She’s the type of kid you want on your team,” Morey said. “She’s the one that really inspires the other girls. She pushes everyone to be better and that’s an attribute of a great leader and a great athlete. They see how hard she works and how competitive she is and they try to raise themselves to that same level.

“But at times, I think some people get lost in the fact that she’s still a high school kid. She is out there having fun with her friends. She wants to compete on those relays because she gets to compete with her friends. She lives a normal life, she goes to school every day and hangs out at the coffee shop. She is fun to watch compete and succeed, but it’s also great to see her succeed as a person and as a friend to so many in the high school.”

