Illinois Pacesetter: Maroons' Pulliam soaring to new heights

Randle always makes time for his nephew and Pulliam takes his advice when it's offered.

"He's a big mentor to me," Pulliam said. "He tells me to work hard and to always try to work harder than the next person, in whatever I do. I talked to him after my first meet and he told me to stick with it."

The ability that Pulliam has is not in question.

Now Taylor and the rest of his staff have to prepare him for the bigger competitions.

"He knows that he's not going to get a PR each week, but it's about learning and getting better," Taylor said. "The long-term goal of the season is to qualify for state, and that is certainly in the cards. He's the type of person to stay calm under pressure and rise to the occasion, so as long as he continues to do what he's doing and excel, he'll be in the mix at the end of the season."

Not only qualifying for state, but earning a state medal is something that Pulliam wants to strive for. It's all still a little surreal to him.

"Coming in, I had no idea I'd be anywhere close to the top," Pulliam said. "Now that I can see what I truly can do, that's something that I want to work for. After that first meet, I truly realized that I'm pretty good at this and can continue to get better every day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.