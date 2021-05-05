Illinois Pacesetter: Maroons' Pulliam soaring to new heights

Just a few weeks into his high school track & field career, Moline High School's Rob Pulliam is already turning heads and dominating the competition.
Don't look for the junior to be content, though, with what he has done.
Pulliam opened his first meet at the high school level by jumping 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, which is the state qualifying standard for Illinois Class 3A.
In his next meet, Pulliam cleared 6-8 — the top-ranked jump in the state of Illinois this season and a mark that would put him on the podium in most state finals.
His triple jump personal best distance of 44 feet, 6 3/4 inches is sixth in the state.
All of this is coming from someone who has only been competing in track & field at the high school level for a little under a month.
The work doesn't stop for this week's Illinois Pacesetter, who has lofty goals for himself that look increasingly possible every day.
"When I first started, the coaches didn't know what I was bringing to the table," Pulliam said. "They knew I was pretty athletic but hadn't had the chance to see for themselves how fast I was and how high I could jump.
"In every event that I'm doing, I can keep working and get better at it all. Everything can be improved."
Pulliam has some good coaches helping him out, according to Moline boys track & field coach Tawoun Taylor.
"I have to give credit to my assistants," Taylor said. "Becky Anderson, Tavion Johnson and Laura Polizzi all work really hard with him and have been teaching him very well."
Taylor has never seen anyone quite like Pulliam in his years of coaching track & field.
"I've never had an athlete hit the state standard in their first meet after never competing like that before," Taylor said. "If he continues to have this excitement and be able to multitask, it gives him another path at the next level to compete in college if he wants to. College coaches will be licking their chops to get him on their teams."
Pulliam is known in the winter for his work on the basketball court. His athleticism in the open court helped Moline finish 16-3 in the COVID-19 altered winter sports season.
His love for basketball has always kept Pulliam in the gym.
"I'm always working out and strengthening my body for basketball," Pulliam said. "Trying to jump higher or run faster, and now that's come into play for track with my athleticism and all the time that I put in."
A person who has always been in Pulliam's corner helping him and motivating him is his uncle, Chasson Randle. The former Rock Island High School standout and 2011 Illinois Mr. Basketball recipient is now a member of the Orlando Magic.
Randle always makes time for his nephew and Pulliam takes his advice when it's offered.
"He's a big mentor to me," Pulliam said. "He tells me to work hard and to always try to work harder than the next person, in whatever I do. I talked to him after my first meet and he told me to stick with it."
The ability that Pulliam has is not in question.
Now Taylor and the rest of his staff have to prepare him for the bigger competitions.
"He knows that he's not going to get a PR each week, but it's about learning and getting better," Taylor said. "The long-term goal of the season is to qualify for state, and that is certainly in the cards. He's the type of person to stay calm under pressure and rise to the occasion, so as long as he continues to do what he's doing and excel, he'll be in the mix at the end of the season."
Not only qualifying for state, but earning a state medal is something that Pulliam wants to strive for. It's all still a little surreal to him.
"Coming in, I had no idea I'd be anywhere close to the top," Pulliam said. "Now that I can see what I truly can do, that's something that I want to work for. After that first meet, I truly realized that I'm pretty good at this and can continue to get better every day."